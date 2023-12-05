Decker Outdoors Poised for Growth with Innovative HOKA Brand and Strategic Market Expansion – TipRanks.com

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoors ( DECK – Research Report ) on December 1 and set a price target of $650.00.

Janine Stichter assigns a Buy rating to Deckers Outdoor based on a comprehensive assessment of the company’s growth strategy and product innovation. Deckers Outdoor, particularly through its HOKA brand, has demonstrated a strong pipeline of innovative footwear that promises to entice the market with a series of strategic launches planned for the first half of calendar 2024. The company has taken advantage of this and focused on maintaining disciplined growth. Direct-to-consumer strategy and well-calibrated distribution across various channels. This approach aligns with the brand’s dedication to authenticity and is designed to gain market share in under-penetrated categories where the brand already has a presence.

Additionally, the potential for expansion is important, as Deckers Outdoor has room to grow within its core categories without diluting its brand heritage. HOKA’s strategic product launches in multiple categories, taking advantage of large market opportunities where the brand is not yet a leader – except in trail running where it is already a leader. The focus on innovation, especially in sectors like hiking where there is a notable absence of key products like carbon plate technology, presents a clear opportunity for growth. The brand’s strong innovation pipeline and strategic market position underpin Stitcher’s positive outlook and Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor’s stock.

Stitcher covers the consumer cyclical sector, focusing on stocks like Steven Madden, VF and Deckers Outdoor. According to TipRanks, Stitcher has an average return of 1.1% and a success rate of 38.71% on recommended stocks.

In another report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a buy rating on the stock with a $750.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, and selectively identifies those who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and key insights to guide your investment decisions. Start your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Deckers Outdoors (DECK) Company Description:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brands, HOKA Brands, Teva Brands, Sanuk Brands, Other Brands and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG brand segment offers a range of premium footwear, apparel and accessories. The HOKA brand segment sells shoes and apparel that provide superior cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva brand segment focuses on sports sandals and the modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, boots and shoes. The Sanuk brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged as a lifestyle brand with a presence in the comfortable casual shoe and sandal categories. The other brands segment includes the UGG brand of Koolburra. The direct-to-consumer segment includes retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 1973 by Douglas B. Otto and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

Read more on deck:

Source: www.tipranks.com