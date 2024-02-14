Decision Making 2.0, powered by Generative AI

nir caldero Chief AI Officer at NEORIS and Assistant Executive for AI at CEMEX.

An important aspect of a data-driven strategy lies in the democratization of data throughout the organization, thereby fostering an environment of informed decision making. Business intelligence tools and comprehensive data analytics dashboards have effectively served this purpose for over a decade by providing comprehensive access to pre-defined business metrics. These tools empower individuals at all levels to understand the complexities of the business landscape, enabling them to make data-backed decisions that foster growth and innovation.

Over the past few years, analytical dashboards have undertaken a transformational journey, serving as a vital tool to democratize data for informed decision making. Initially, they offer a static perspective of the business, displaying essential descriptive data and key performance indicators (KPIs). However, the landscape has evolved significantly in recent years to include predictive forecasting models that provide insight into the future, promoting a proactive approach to decision making.

In today’s dynamic business world, the harsh reality is that where data and processes are constantly evolving, analytics dashboards often struggle to keep pace, requiring considerable time and effort to adjust. The time-consuming process of adjusting metrics with the business, constantly adjusting business rules, and improving data quality and integration often hinders their true effectiveness. time is money.

Inability to adapt quickly, due to the huge amount of data in dashboards today and lack of functionality to provide quick answers to on-demand queries, we have to repeatedly incorporate tedious tasks like filtering, downloading data and operating Felt the need. Deep analysis (most of the time even outside the data product and dashboard) to uncover valuable insights. This ultimately requires time and impacts our ability to make rapid data-driven decisions “on the spot.” Furthermore, the proliferation of dashboards tailored to each business line (some organizations have over 100+ dashboards for each business vertical) results in low adoption rates, leading to the need to promote the use of comprehensive change management strategies. The pressure to implement increases. As companies accumulate hundreds of dashboards, maintenance and overhead costs skyrocket.

Decision Making 2.0

The emergence of Generative AI has significantly changed the landscape of the analytics world, ushering in a new era of Decision Making 2.0, where smart insights are proactively generated rather than requiring active search within dashboards in an abundance of information. Comes forward. This paradigm shift, driven by generic AI mixed with machine learning capabilities, has been marked by the evolution of analytics dashboards, which are now dynamic, intelligent tools endowed with cognitive prescriptive capabilities beyond static (or even pure predictive) representations of data. Platforms have evolved to.

how it works? Today, many enterprises focus on these three add-on functionalities to make their data analytics dashboards and products intelligent.

smart insight Leverages various (relevant) machine learning techniques as underlying models to identify trends within the data, pinpoint “anomalies”, and uncover valuable insights (“gold nuggets”). Then, those insights are leveraged by LLMs (large language models) to craft a compelling narrative for the end user. This narrative is typically complemented by adaptive visuals, ultimately saving time and effort in uncovering insights that would typically require manual work to unearth. Generating Smart Insights is a feature that every organization can integrate into their dashboard, increasing their overall intelligence.

predefined questions, typically 5 to 12 prompts, provide insight and customize visuals to frequently occurring business questions of interest. As the business landscape and data evolve, a mere click of a button enables users to access updated views and smart insights, facilitating faster, data-driven decision making. Because the questions are limited in scope, the amount of rapid engineering required to ensure the quality of answers and results is less and the scope is limited (vs. open questions).

“Copilot Signal” Provides users the ability to interact with data by asking questions (through prompts and suggested questions) that generate insights, text, or visuals tailored to the specific dataset. This functionality is a bit more complex as it requires organizations to map the data into a robust semantic layer in addition to extensive rapid engineering work to ensure the quality of the responses they receive to users is accurate and meaningful.

In short, nowadays, analytics dashboards not only advance smart insights derived from complex data analysis but also have the ability to provide information through interaction with the data. Additionally, the power of Generative AI enables dashboards to answer questions on-demand by generating dynamic text and visuals through intuitive prompts. This leap in technology not only streamlines the analytical process, but also enables users to interact with data more interactively and efficiently (using memory as a key to navigate to answers), allowing our data-driven The overall effectiveness of data analytics increases in the world.

Benefits and Conclusion

Decision Making 2.0, powered by Generative AI, not only enhances insights and promotes a more proactive approach to data analysis, but also brings significant benefits when integrated into enterprise dashboards. As mentioned above, embedding those capabilities and functionality into intelligent dashboards reduces the need to fill the dashboard with abundant information, which ultimately distracts and overwhelms the user.

Furthermore, the transformative impact of generic AI contributes to a significant reduction in the number of dashboards required and the maintenance costs around them. As insights increase and users can ask questions directly, the need for large numbers of dashboards decreases. This consolidation not only simplifies the data landscape but also results in substantial savings in costs related to dashboard maintenance and overhead.

With these benefits in mind, it is important to note that using Generative AI requires enterprises to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the insights and responses generated in addition to investing time and resources around rapid engineering of their data representation. There will be a need to create a strong earth layer. – which includes attention to bias, rigorous fact-checking and potential misuse of information. It is important to keep these in mind before developing the technology on a large scale. Generic AI-powered “intelligent” dashboards help organizations achieve their data-driven objectives with fewer resources and faster data-driven decision-making processes while maintaining a cost-effective balance and better outcomes in this new decision-making 2.0 era. Has huge potential. ,

