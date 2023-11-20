Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Decision Intelligence Market Size It was valued at US$12.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$44.63 billion by 2030, showing a CAGR of 17.2% over the estimated period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled “Global Decision Intelligence Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Decision intelligence is an emerging field that focuses on optimizing decision-making practices within organizations by blending technology, well-defined processes, and human knowledge. A key factor helping the market grow is the increasing availability and accessibility of big data and advanced analytics tools among businesses to improve decision making.

Major Industry Developments:

March 2023 – Domo launches a diverse set of solutions ranging from low-code to pro-code, designed to empower customers to rapidly build and implement personalized data experiences across their entire organization. The initiative aims to promote better decision making and operational efficiency.

key takeaways

Decision intelligence market size in North America to reach US$3.98 billion in 2022

Growing demand for cloud-based business intelligence platforms amid pandemic-driven market growth

Strategic use of data analytics and AI establishes decision automation segment as market leader

Large enterprise segment dominated due to better consumer engagement and fulfillment

IT and telecom led the market driven by adoption of advanced technologies

Discover the key players featured in the report:

“The leading companies in the global decision intelligence market are Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Clarifai (US), Paretos (Germany), Pace Revenue (UK), Metafacts (Germany), Diwo.ai (US), Provenir (US)”

Scope and divisions of the report

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 17.2% 2030 price projection 44.63 billion US dollars base year 2022 Decision Intelligence Market Size in 2022 US$12.88 billion historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 150 segments covered Applications, Enterprise Types, Industries and Geography

Drivers and restrictions:

Adoption of advanced technologies in decision intelligence To accelerate industry development

Adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and ML in decision intelligence solutions to understand customer preferences by analyzing data is driving market growth. Additionally, organizations across various industries such as finance and healthcare are adopting these solutions to automate and accelerate their decision-making processes, giving them the freedom to handle data more efficiently.

However, inefficient management of exabytes and petabytes of data has increased the risks to security breaches and data. This factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Division

by application

decision support

decision growth

decision automation

By Enterprise Type

large enterprises

small and medium enterprises

by industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Retail & Ecommerce

consumer goods

Construction

Government

Other (Manufacturing)

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America to emerge as key region due to increasing adoption of decision intelligence solutions

North America holds a major decision intelligence market share due to widespread technology adoption across various industrial sectors. This tech-savvy environment acts as a catalyst for the increasing demand for these solutions, leading to substantial growth in the market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly during the analysis period. This is due to the increasing emphasis on data-driven strategies and increasing advancements in analytics and AI technologies.

competitive landscape:

Major companies are focusing on product launches to strengthen their market presence

Major industry players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategic deals to strengthen their position in the market. These include launches of new products, merger agreements, partnerships and acquisitions.

questions to ask

How big is the decision intelligence market?

The global decision intelligence market size in 2022 was estimated to be US$12.88 billion. It is expected to reach US$44.63 billion by 2030.

How fast is the decision intelligence market growing?

The decision intelligence market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

