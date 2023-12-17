Decentralized exchanges boom: $29 billion traded in November

The recent surge in cryptocurrency markets over the past month seems to have spilled over into the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEX) have traditionally been significantly lower than centralized exchanges (CEX). However, the recent market rally has led to an increase in activity, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

DEX trading volume surges

According to research from Kaiko, major platforms like Uniswap and Curve on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as PancakeSwap on the Binance Smart Chain, have seen an increase in activity.

In November, monthly trading volume on the DEX reached $29 billion, recovering from the multi-year low experienced in September. Despite this improvement, it is still well below the all-time high of more than $124 billion recorded in May 2021. The market share of DEX trading volume compared to CEX has also declined over the past year, falling to just 3% in November. Down 5% in January.

Notably, in November 2020, during the peak of DeFi enthusiasm, the DEX achieved an all-time high market share of 10%. This indicates that DEXs were more affected by the low market participation seen after the collapse of FTX.

While the largest DEX, Uniswap, has seen a decline in market share compared to Coinbase, it still holds a significant position at 40%.

The increase in DEX activity is also evident from the increase in lending rates. Increased lending rates, especially for stablecoins, often indicate an increase in the number of loans taken for trading purposes.

DEX trading volume by Q3

Signs of recovery seen in the latter half of Q1 lost momentum as trading volumes could not maintain the upward trend in Q2. Pressure from regulators particularly hit centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, making them the primary losers.

However, the resulting turbulent market conditions also affected decentralized exchanges. In Q2, spot trading volume on the top 10 decentralized exchanges (DEX) was $155 billion, representing a decrease of more than 30% from Q1.

Total spot trading volume on the leading 10 decentralized exchanges reached $105 billion in Q3 2023, representing a -31.2% decline compared to the previous quarter.

During the third quarter, CoinGecko said Thorchain experienced the most significant growth, with its volume increasing by 113%, equivalent to $1.27 billion. However, this increase in volume can be partially attributed to the illicit transfers taking place on the network, which includes notable users such as the FTX hacker and the North Korean Lazarus Group.

In contrast, Sushi, which has been present on the DEX for a long time since its inception in 2020, fell out of the top 10 during this period and was replaced by Orca.

