Decentralization matters: but why? – Cryptosaurus

About a year ago, the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web asked if I would help edit and compile a “magazine” talking about decentralization and why it is important. It was a fun and interesting challenge, and now the final product, D-Web Digest, is here.

There are a lot of interesting articles out there, which I summarize in my editor’s letter to open the issue. I’m not going up All Of the articles (you can see it in the editor’s letter) but I would like to highlight some articles that I think are particularly worth checking out:

I think, by far, the piece in the collection that made me think the most is Danny O’Brien’s “Terminal Value and Cognitive Freedom.” You need to read the whole thing, but it really comes down to the question. Why Decentralization is very important. I’ve been quoting and quoting this excerpt to people since last spring, but now it’s finally available for people to see.

The key to Danny’s article is to understand which fundamental, core, “terminal” values ​​are so important, and whether decentralization is one of them, or a means to reach one of them. His conclusion (though you should read the process by which he gets there) is that cognitive freedom is the ultimate value, and the only real way to get there is decentralization. Here’s just an excerpt:

Our own consciousness cannot be rented from others, or temporarily given to us with built-in police or backdoors or hidden ad men. We need to seize the means of computation, and that means taking out all these interlopers, and moving it back into the personal domain we control: whether that’s physically, or to maintain our control. yes. Use tools like encryption and zero-knowledge proofs. Data and processing power rest on others’ hardware. To me this is the pyramid of digital rights: a strong foundation of decentralized, user-controlled technology, giving us broad cognitive freedom, intrinsic privacy, freedom of self-expression, and freedom of self-determination.

The second piece I want to say is Mai Ishikawa Sutan’s piece At the end Addresses the entire DWeb/Web3 divide that has been so frustrating to me for years. Effectively, there are two camps within the decentralized tech world: one that believes it will be powered by crypto and blockchain, and one that…definitely doesn’t. They sometimes use the same language, and talk about the same goals, but often don’t. And both groups do not trust each other much. Mai moves the debate forward significantly, looking not at what the two groups agree or disagree on, but at the core of the technology (which is similar to Danny’s article above). Who is designing the technology, who controls it, and who benefits from it. a fraction:

Creating new and shiny devices under the same political and economic conditions will not fundamentally change the world. But “decentralization” itself has no value, and is not enough to create the kind of technological networks we need to confront growing global crises. People need to continue discussing, shaping and reframing collective values. With those values ​​at their core, communities with common interests can collectively coordinate and embody them, first and foremost in how they govern themselves and how they treat each other. Are. , After all, the current Internet is a reflection of shared values; The question is how we incorporate justice and mutual care into the future web. Instead of hoping for technology to save us, we need to organize and save ourselves.

Farzaneh Badiei and Holmes Wilson both tackle important points regarding centralization being inevitable even in decentralized systems. There are always some elements of centralization at work in these systems, and it is important to know what these are and how they work.

Badiei highlights the role of DNS, and how it has become increasingly centralized, and the potential risks this poses.

One such place is the operation of DNS resolvers, which is becoming increasingly centralized. Imagine if we provided thousands of operators with the ability to run efficient and secure resolvers. Imagine that there were so many of these operators that they were not limited to a single jurisdiction, ensuring that any intellectual property lawsuits would not impact access to web services, resulting in the resolver being forced to block them. .

Meanwhile, Wilson highlights that for all the benefits found in open source software for decentralized systems, centralization often rears its head in various cloud services, as scale requires:

Cloud services like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud enjoy such significant market share not because they control the code for the technologies they deploy (tools like Linux, Postgres, and Kubernetes are free and open source software) but because So that they control the ability to use it extensively. Most engineers don’t even learn these tools directly anymore; They simply learn to turn to a cloud services company, purchase the right service, and make it work for their needs. The power to operate the code is creating the same lock-ins and barriers to entry that software licenses once did.

This leads nicely into my own contribution to the series, which tries to shed light on how to think about decentralization versus centralization, recognizing that there are certain tradeoffs, benefits, and costs to each. . , but it suggests a framework for considering where each makes more sense, and how to implement them in a way that reduces the problems of centralization while enabling greater benefits of decentralization:

This lesson is important: centralized infrastructure that is open and on which others can build in a decentralized manner can open up tremendous possibilities. And this is the pattern we see on the internet. In some ways the Internet is an even better example than the US interstate highway system, because the Internet did not require a huge centralized planning system to build the infrastructure, nor is maintenance of the Internet dependent on that same centralized system. Instead, it was designed and built in a distributed manner as an open system that anyone can create, customize, and contribute to. As a centralized open protocol, it enabled amazing decentralized benefits. The protocol allowed anyone to build on it and experiment. And this has led to tremendous benefits through open innovation. A consistent, standardized protocol allows for widespread innovation through competition, a standardized infrastructure base on which to build, and a singular ability to communicate across different experiments. It brings the best of both centralization (efficiency, economies of scale, enabling infrastructure) and decentralization: distributed power, adaptive and faster innovation, and the ability to be more agile and responsive to opportunities.

The final piece whose excerpt I will post is written by Cory Doctorow, which highlights one of the biggest dangers of centralization: twiddling. That is, how centralized companies, by moving down Corey’s famous fraud curve, begin to “circulate” their users (and partners) to benefit themselves.

There’s a bitter irony in the encroachment: The great promise of the Internet was to eliminate disintermediation, but the siled, monopolized Internet of “five giant websites, each loaded with screenshots of the other four” is a place where middlemen dominate the entire supply chain. But dominate. Have captured. As Douglas Roscoff puts it, platforms have “gone meta” – instead of providing goods or services, they have dedicated themselves to sitting between those who provide goods and services and those who consume them. . want. This is crony capitalism, a market where middlemen have ceased to act as facilitators and now take charge. The double irony is how the platforms seized power: by installing so many sliders and knobs in the back-end of their services that they obliterated any temporary benefits they derived from commercial customers, advertisers, or end users. Can do.

Again, these aren’t all the pieces, but I have to leave some room for surprises. Adam Rose and Basil Simon provide a very real (and extremely important) example of where decentralized storage is extremely important. Kurt Opsahl writes about how recognizing code as speech is central to making it all work. Naomi Brockwell highlights why privacy as a core (or terminal?) value is part of why decentralization is important. Chris Riley talks about the often overlooked issue of how data flows (not just where it is stored). And Kristin Smith looks at the regulatory landscape in which it all plays out.

Not all the pieces in the collection agree with each other (and I certainly don’t agree with everything said in them), but taken together, they represent a really interesting exploration of decentralization and why it’s so important. Is. And what are the challenges and difficulties of building a decentralized world.

As we seriously consider how to make the world more decentralized, I think this collection of articles should be considered important primer reading to get everyone thinking.

