Decentraland simplifies NFT shopping with cross-chain upgrade

Benefiting content creators, players and contributors alike Decentraland To make purchasing on the platform more easily accessible than ever, the marketplace has adopted a significant upgrade with Squid, a cross-chain liquidity layer powered by Excel.

All Decentraland users can now acquire any NFT listed on the marketplace using both Polygon and Ethereum, provided they have some to spare.

Seamless Swap of NFTs with Squid

Squid’s role in simplifying the shopping experience on the Decentraland marketplace includes enabling cross-chain token trading when purchasing NFTs. When users buy an NFT using a crypto asset that is not Decentraland’s native currency, $MANA, it seamlessly routes the order to its supported chains (Polygon and Ethereum).

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate this cross-network immersion:

Once logged in to the official Decentraland metaverse, connect your wallet (MetaMask, Fortematic, WalletConnect, or Coinbase Wallet) using a desktop or mobile device. Then, click on the “Collectibles” tab to locate virtual items for sale using the search options and filters for ease of use. Once you find the NFT, press the “Buy with Crypto” button (recently changed from “Buy with $MANA”) and select your preferred currency. Finally, review your order, switch blockchain networks if necessary and confirm your purchase if you are satisfied. Then, see your new NFT in your wardrobe, ready to use in just seconds!

As Decentraland continues to grow, this growth enriches the convenience and accessibility of the Metaverse’s vibrant community.

