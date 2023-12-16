Decentral House: New Swiss Web3 hub unites Cardano, UN and WTO in inauguration

In Geneva, Switzerland, a new initiative uniting the blockchain and Web3 spaces, Decentral House, has emerged. On the night of December 14th, a number of industry leaders from organizations around the world discussed how blockchain is changing the world.

Decentral House: Merging the physical with the digital in one place

Decentral House aims to serve as a hub for existing blockchain projects. This will enable them to collaborate, bring their ideas to life and participate in initiatives supported by key players in the Swiss financial industry.

The new hub was created to provide these projects a space to flesh out the discussions and ideas from conferences and summits held throughout the year. According to Sheraz Ahmed, founder and managing partner of Decentral House at STORM, the physical space will integrate with the digital world to boost blockchain adoption.

In the silence of this decentral house, Ahmed believes builders can talk about their projects and form deeper connections. During the program, Ahmed told us:

Decentral House is a centralized meeting point for the decentralized community. There’s a bit of irony there. We certainly believe that the silos that have formed within our industry need to be broken down. I mean, a lot of people talk online, they talk online, but we never get a chance to meet in person. Even beyond just cocktails, drinks and things like that, but also being able to sit down and speak when it’s quiet. When you move beyond small talk, “Hey, how are you?” The weather is nice outside, what event are you going to next? Ahh, that’s great. Well see you soon.” And when there is silence, you can really think and have deep conversations (…).

Ahmed highlighted the importance of Switzerland to the emerging sector and claimed that while many projects are based on blockchain, the industry itself is “based on Switzerland.” This is due to the country’s banking system that allows the industry to gain access to capital and a solid legal framework.

In other words, Switzerland is considered a “safe haven” for the blockchain community. Decentral House will provide a platform for like-minded individuals and events within this sanctuary.

More than a co-working space, a sanctuary

Designed as a long-term project lasting at least two years, Decentral House will serve as much more than a co-working area. Web3 builders can join the initiative through a variety of levels and gain access to industry events, experts in fundraising and compliance, and other services critical to their success in the emerging sector.

The initiative is finalizing deals with leading companies and organizations in the Web3 space and legacy sectors. Ahmed strongly believes that Decentral House can be a space that will help all artists work towards adoption and innovation:

(…) If we can get everyone at the same table, they can really create the innovation we are looking for. And to do this, we are creating a two-year program that goes through four phases of ideation, iteration, validation and execution. So we brainstorm, we brainstorm, create those ideas, we then iterate on them, maybe some better than others. How can we move them? Then we will validate them, get verified with the board, get funding.

The latter has been a key question for many industry projects; Many people have a team and an idea but struggle during the funding phase. Others speed up the process and launch ideas that still need improvement. On the latter, Ahmed said:

The fact is that today they move into the real world so fast that they can’t get the money and real eyes needed to get there. So they are going to get that recognition by doing the last two steps. And then once they’re validated, we’ll execute on them and activate those proofs of concepts, the MVP. And this is where I really believe mass adoption will happen.

During the event, members of the Cardano Foundation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) spoke on the impact and use cases of blockchain technology that can help people in their everyday lives.

This was the first of many debates, connections and events that will take place at Decentral House to remove physical barriers that will allow the digital space to blossom. Ahmed concluded:

(…) People tell me that Washington DC is the UN capital of the world with all the NGOs, et cetera, go there and try to reach out to those people, try to talk to UN directors, You won’t be able to. You have a barricade of security guards. They also don’t want to talk. (…) So, Geneva and Switzerland broke the barriers. And to (encourage) adoption, we need to break down barriers. We cannot attempt to improve and grow by taking off all our masks and shields. We need to break those barriers. And that’s why (we chose) Geneva.

