December’s PlayStation Plus games are another reason to cancel your subscription

In September, Sony quietly raised the subscription price of its PlayStation Plus service. At the time, I wrote that this was a very good reason to cancel your subscription.

Sure, the price of the base tier – PS Plus Essentials – only increased by $20 per year, but I’ve started to view the subscription economy through the prism of death by a thousand papercuts. When Netflix, HBO, Hulu/Disney+, Apple TV+ are all raising their monthly rates, you’re paying for Spotify and Amazon Prime and Apple Music and maybe a New York Times and some craft coffee subscriptions and you’re being sent Blue Apron meals. Is. And gas is through the roof, it all connects.

Death by a thousand subscription services.

But at least with Netflix I’m getting something pretty valuable every month. Sure a lot of Netflix content sucks, but right now I’m making my way through the excellent content blue eye samurai And I haven’t even started yet house of usher or saw murderer. on apple, slow horses Its third season just dropped. on hulu, fargo Season 5 is off to an incredible start.

But we’ll be getting three “free” games for Sony’s PS Plus Essentials lineup in December:

LEGO 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Power Wash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Sable (PS5)

This isn’t exactly the kind of year-end lineup that gets the blood pumping. All these games are fixed just fine But nothing special. It’s not a total bomb of a month, but it’s also nothing to write home about.

power wash simulator It has a 75 on Metacritic with a 6.6 user score, although it has an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam, where many people are a little surprised by how much they enjoy washing things in video games (as opposed to real life). The general consensus seems to be that it’s absolutely fine, a great way to waste time. I believe it causes a certain itch. I spend a fair amount of time in my life cleaning up things I like to shoot or stab when it comes to video games. Or fly. Or stomp the Goombas.

lego 2k drive The situation is worse with both critics (73) and users (5.5). It works a little better on Steam. While its overall user review score is “mixed”, its recent reviews reflect improvements to the game with a “very positive” collective response. Unfortunately, a lot of the negative feedback is about the excessive monetization plan, with lots of microtransactions plaguing the title. This will be less of a problem for people who aren’t playing, but it’s still frustrating for a game made for kids.

sable, An indie game with a really cool art style that’s mostly about exploring a strange desert wasteland after the apocalypse performs better than other games on Metacritic. Critics give it a 76/100 and gamers give it a 7.0. The game receives very positive ratings on Steam where gamers praise its cool nature and great art style.

Overall, as I said, not the worst game in the world, but nothing really stands out. They’re all buses. , , Good. The two titles are combat-free “chill” games about power-washing or exploration. A racer designed for children. It’s all a bit mediocre, especially after the big price hike a few months ago.

And this comes after November’s lineup, which were Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragonball: The Breakers And Aliens Fireteam Elite. The first of these is a very good game, but it’s also a remaster of a much older game, and unlike the remake of the first game, it’s not much of a remaster. Dragonball: The Breakers It has a score of 53 on Metacritic from critics and 4.9 from gamers, and a mostly negative user review score on Steam. It’s worse than widely publicized aliens fireteam elite Which has a 69 on Metacritic (5.8 with gamers) which says a lot.

So we have a relatively disappointing month after a massively disappointing month and all of this disappointment is compounded by the rising cost of not just PS Plus, but everything else we subscribe to, not to mention. We already pay for the Internet, and it gets harder. And it’s hard to justify continuing to pay when you can still stream shows and movies and play free-to-play games without a subscription.

