December train strike: Dates and services affected

Mick Whelan says Aslef ‘is determined to win this dispute and get a significant pay rise for train drivers’ – Anadolu Agency

Passengers are facing another wave of strikes and rail disruption as train drivers prepare to go on strike again before Christmas.

The disruption is the latest blow to passengers who have been facing 18 months of disruption since unions began a pay dispute with the government and train operating companies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next wave of industrial action:

When does the train strike happen and which rail companies are affected?

Unlike previous strikes, different operators will strike on different days across the country during the next wave of action.

The walkout will be held on the following dates:

2 December – EMR and LNER

3 December – Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink and WMT

5 December – C2C and Greater Anglia

6 December – Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line and depot, and on the Island Line.

7 December – CrossCountry and GWR

December 8 – Northern and TPT

December 1-9 – All Asleaf members will refuse to work overtime from Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 9.

I thought the railway strikes had been resolved. Why are there more?

Aslef held 14 one-day strikes during the 18-month dispute, causing massive disruption to services across the country.

Strikes have also been called by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union from June 2022. However, they are now voting on an agreement aimed at resolving their dispute.

Under the deal the union will suspend industrial action until at least April in exchange for a backdated pay offer that would see all members receive a lump sum of at least £1,750 before the Christmas holidays.

Travel advice during train strike

National Rail has not yet provided an update on the latest strikes, but has already warned passengers to expect “significant disruption” in the strike days.

National Rail has recommended to passengers that:

Use its journey planner. Passengers should check the timings of each strike date

Use its live trains page for the latest information about arrivals and departures

Plan ahead and check before you travel. This includes checking your entire journey, especially if you are traveling on the first and last train on strike days.

Why are Aslef striking?

The Aslef union said the new walkout would “increase pressure” on train companies and the government to give train drivers their first pay rise in more than four years.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We are determined to win this dispute and get a significant pay rise for train drivers, who have not had a rise since 2019 while the cost of living has risen in that time. Is.

“The Transport Secretary, who has been missing in action during this dispute, says we should put this proposal to our members.

“The Minister clearly fails to understand that, since the attractive offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) in April, we have received an overwhelming mandate, on a majority vote, for more industrial action.

“Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote – and they have voted overwhelmingly – for strike action to seek a fair wage increase it is a clear rejection of the proposal made in April.

“RDG’s offer – a land grab on all our terms and conditions – was made in the full knowledge that it could not and would not be accepted.”

Aslef said it had successfully struck payment deals with 14 companies over the past 12 months, including freight companies, open-access operators, Eurostar and passenger companies in Scotland and Wales, where transport issues are at stake.

It said: “This is a controversy created by the Tory government in England at Westminster.

“We gave the train operating companies (TOCs) a way out of this dispute, which they did not accept because the government intervened.

“We have suggested a significant overall increase for all drivers, all companies involved, to deal with the cost of living crisis.

“We said, other matters can be dealt with on a company-by-company basis as the terms and conditions are different in each company.

“By separating the trains, the TOC and the government would have got an exit route, and we would have had the opportunity, at the company council level, to deal with any changes and productivity changes they wanted.

“In some TOCs the working week is Sunday, in some not. One size does not, cannot and will not fit all.

“We will continue to take industrial action until the train companies – and/or the government – ​​sit down and negotiate with us in good faith.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com