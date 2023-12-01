Statues of bulls are erected outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong, China on August 18, 2023. The font of the Hang Seng Stock Index and a screen showing stock prices are erected. Reuters/Tyrone Siu acquires licensing rights

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Asian shares fell after starting the last month of the year on a weak note after a recent rally, although anticipated interest rate cuts in Europe and the United States weighed on local currencies and central banks. But it will help in reducing the pressure.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.4% after rising 7.3% last month, the most since January. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) was flat, having jumped 8.5% in November, its best month in three years.

However, Europe is set to open higher, helped by early and aggressive rate cut bets by the European Central Bank after surprisingly soft inflation data. Eurostoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% and FTSE futures rose 0.6%.

“We believe there is already a lot of good news on price,” Rodrigo said. “There’s probably been a little bit of profit-taking and rebalancing at the end of the month, which is what we typically expect from price action.” The message received has become unclear.” Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

Oil prices, which fell more than 2% overnight due to steep production cuts by OPEC+ producers, remained even lower while Israel’s military said it had taken control of the Gaza Strip after a seven-day ceasefire. The fight against Hamas has resumed in the U.S., raising the possibility of renewed violence. Middle East.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.2% to $80.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed at $75.94 a barrel.

Regional surveys of purchasing managers showed that factory activity in Asia remained weak. Japan’s factory activity declined at the fastest pace in nine months, while South Korea’s factory activity remained unchanged after 16 months of contraction.

Mixed factory activity data for China points to a still weak economic recovery in November. Chinese bluechips (.CSI300) fell 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (.HSI) fell 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures declined 0.1% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.2%.

Overnight, data showed that both US and European inflation were falling as desired. Benign data on US inflation has strengthened market expectations of a rate cut by about 115 basis points by the Federal Reserve next year, with the first full rate cut slated for May.

The biggest surprise was with euro zone inflation, which missed forecasts by a wide margin, sending the euro into decline and prompting markets to expect a rate cut by about 110 basis points as early as April next year.

Goldman Sachs now expects the ECB to make its first interest rate cut in the second quarter of 2024, after previously estimating a cut in the third quarter.

Traders now await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s question-and-answer appearance on Friday, with bulls betting the central bank key will accommodate the market’s wishes.

Robert Carnell, regional research head for Asia-Pacific, said, “We suspect this will be a very strictly conducted session and will stick to the pre-Waller script of caution when it comes to further escalation, but there will be no sign of relaxation. Will not done.” Ing.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, considered a hawk, signaled this week that interest rates would be cut in the coming months if inflation continues to decline.

The fall in interest rates in Europe and America will be good news for Asia, which will reduce the pressure on the currencies of emerging markets to a great extent. According to a Reuters survey, investors are more bullish on Asian currencies.

The dollar index was on the back foot at 103.32 on Friday after jumping 0.6% overnight, supported by a fall in the euro on expectations of an ECB rate cut. It fell 3% in November, its worst in a year.

The euro regained some lost ground in Asia and rose 0.2% to $1.0903, after falling 0.7% overnight.

US Treasuries also eased slightly after their best month since 2011. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 4.3320% in Asia, on top of a 52.2 basis point decline for the month.

Two-year Treasury yields fell 4 basis points to 4.6771%.

Gold was up 0.26% at $2,041.29 an ounce.

