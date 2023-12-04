December mortgage rate forecast: falling and going down

December mortgage rate forecast

Mortgage rates are likely to decline slightly in December as inflation eases.

Rates fell in November. They seem to have peaked in October and have begun a slow and steady decline. “Volatile” means that they may go up in a few weeks and a few months, but the overall trend is expected to be downwards until 2024. It is no coincidence that the inflation rate is also falling.

Inflation is moving in the right direction

The Federal Reserve pays close attention to a gauge of inflation called the personal consumption expenditures price index. It pays particular attention to the core price index, which measures the prices of everything except food and fuel, both of which bounce up and down like a sprinter who has just scored a touchdown. Short-term fluctuations can obscure deeper trends in prices.

The main PCE price index for the 12 months ending in October was 3.5%, up from 3.7% the previous month and 4.3% as recently as July. The falling inflation rate is welcome news for those hoping for a drop in mortgage rates.

But inflation is far from its target

Mortgage rates have been falling since October as investors believe Fed policymakers are optimistic they are on track to tame inflation. But the approach is not so straightforward.

At 3.5%, the core PCE price index is well above the Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%. So there is still a long way to go.

On the optimistic side: In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute on November 28, Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller said he is “really confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%.” He further said that he “can’t say for sure” whether the central bank has raised rates, but he had to say so because he is a cautious Fed governor who sits on the Monetary Policy Committee.

However, Waller is not the only voice at the Fed. On the less-confident side, another Fed governor, Michelle W. Bowman, told the Utah Bankers Association on Nov. 28 that she expects at least one more Fed rate increase. She also sits on the Monetary Policy Committee, but her comments do not receive the same weight in the mortgage market as Waller.

How could this forecast be wrong

If rates do rise in December, contrary to this mortgage rate forecast, it could result in a higher-than-expected inflation report. The overall economy grew rapidly in the third quarter of 2023 and inflation could rise again if economic growth does not slow in the fourth quarter.

The Fed’s final monetary policy meeting of the year ends on December 13. The central bank is expected to leave short-term interest rates alone. If the Fed signals after the meeting that it is seriously thinking about raising rates again next year, mortgage rates could rise.

November prediction: what happened?

In early November, I predicted that mortgage rates would remain stable for most of the month, but that “upward pressure could increase after Thanksgiving.”

Instead of holding on to a plateau, or rising higher, the 30-year stablecoin fell week-to-week throughout the month as the economy repeatedly signaled that inflation is slowing and job creation is cooling. Those two events working together drove mortgage rates lower before and after Thanksgiving.

Source: www.nerdwallet.com