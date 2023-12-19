Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to a barrage of sanctions on Moscow by Western countries, but some European companies are still doing business there.

French sporting and leisure goods group Decathlon continues to deliver clothing to its Russian buyer, exclusively through a “shell company” in Dubai, according to an investigation published Tuesday by investigative outlet Disclose.

While most Western companies left Russia after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Decathlon distributed Kalenji jogging jackets, wedge ski jackets and Quechua trousers and shoes to Russian Desport stores at a total cost of at least €11 million.

According to internal documents and evidence collected by Disclose, these products were brought in November from Bangladesh, where they are produced, through Dubai, where a major company purchased the products.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 led to a large number of sanctions and an exodus of foreign companies.

In particular, the export of weapons, luxury goods and products that could help strengthen Russia’s industrial potential is strongly restricted by Europe. Sporting goods are not affected by these measures.

The Mullies Group, which owns Decathlon, is one of the few French businesses that has maintained its activities in Russia. In particular, it has placed Auchan, which generates more than 10% of its sales, there.

A few weeks after the war began, Decathlon announced it was suspending business activities of its stores and website in Russia.

More than a year later, in the summer of 2023, the retailer finally got the green light from local authorities to sell 36 stores to Russian company, ARM.

But Decathlon products were still available when these shops reopened in November, according to images seen on Russian social networks.

Disclose says it has seen documents that show the group ordered urgent goods from its Asian suppliers. To avoid the shipments being held up at customs, a Singapore-based Decathlon subsidiary purchased them and sent them through Dubai.

Decathlon management, which declined to comment on Monday evening, told Disclose that it is “doing everything possible to prevent its products from being re-sold in the Russian Federation”.

On Monday, the EU adopted a twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes Ban on import of Russian diamonds In the European Union.

