Decarbonizing Heavy Transportation: Quantron’s Michael Perschke on Pioneering Hydrogen Solutions

As the world races to decarbonize for a livable climate future, few sectors are facing greater upheaval than global trucking. An empire built on diesel engines is now facing an existential crisis.

“We’re seeing two colliding disruptions happening simultaneously,” Michael Perschke tells me. “The main shift is from internal combustion power to batteries and fuel cells. But in the process, entire supply chain operations are also being reimagined.”

Perschke is the CEO of Quantron, a German startup that is at the forefront of pioneering hydrogen solutions to replace diesel for heavy transportation. They commercialize both electric buses and trucks and hydrogen fuel cell trucks, which they believe are ideal for heavy-duty, long-distance transportation.

I met him at the Web Summit in Lisbon, where the company announced a partnership with Oilinvest Group (a major player in the European downstream oil industry, best known for its Tamoil and HEM brands) to build hydrogen-based refueling infrastructure to supply fuel cell electric heavy trucks. The partnership has given rise to a new joint venture, Hemtron.

The scale of change Perschke envisions is staggering. Considering that the modern economy relies on trucks to move almost all goods over long distances, completely overhauling this distributed infrastructure while maintaining reliability is an exceptionally complex challenge.

First, route planning must take into account the new class of obstacles. “Today you don’t have range anxiety. You fill up a diesel truck and it comes with 1200, 1600 liters of diesel for as long as you want. Tomorrow you have to operate your property with range anxiety in mind. There is a need. So you need to again- plan your routing,” Perschke said.

Energy companies must rapidly build filling stations for electrons and molecules. Currently, hypercharging infrastructure for electric trucks is almost non-existent in Europe, which poses significant challenges for reliable route planning.

“There’s nothing there. There might be a few stations but not by design, incidentally.”

The situation is improving. In Sweden, around 130 charging stations are planned to open in 2023 and 2024 and recently in Germany a new network of six ultra-fast 300 kW electric vehicle chargers was opened along the Rhône-Alpine logistics corridor. But we’re obviously still in the very early stages.

The infrastructure for heavy-duty hydrogen trucks is also in its infancy. This is one of the reasons why the partnership with Oilinvest was signed. Oilinvest subsidiaries operate approximately 2,450 filling stations in Europe under the Tamoil and HEM brands; Together with third parties and newly established locations, this network will provide a foundation for the proliferation of zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles.

The economic implications of this change are also important. Perschke highlighted the increasing costs associated with green transportation (including implementing new technologies, developing infrastructure, and transitioning to clean energy sources), stating, “You need a customer who has to understand that green transportation Doesn’t come for free. He also has to be prepared to pay more. The total cost of ownership per kilometer of operation will become more expensive.” This reflects a broader need for market education on the value and costs of sustainable practices.

Yet the environment cannot afford inaction. The numbers testify to trucking’s huge carbon footprint. In the US alone, medium- to heavy-duty trucks spewed more than 417 million metric tons of CO2 in 2021. In the same year, heavy-duty trucks and buses accounted for 27% of the approximately 740 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted in the EU. , The EU has set ambitious targets to improve the situation, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions from trucks by 90% by 2040.

Quantron aims to play a leading role in reducing these emissions.

“We’re going to move very quickly. We have the first long-range suitable hydrogen fuel cell truck in Europe. We’re the only truck that can pull a standard trailer tomorrow,” Perschke said. Describing his work on hydrogen fuel cell technology, he explains that Quantron uniquely “up-engineered” existing diesel trucks by replacing the engine and tanks with hydrogen fuel cells, while keeping the chassis intact.

For heavy duty transportation, Quantron believes hydrogen has major advantages over batteries. Refueling takes minutes, not hours. In terms of cost, batteries can compete for personal vehicles and daily commuting.

“I personally believe that the greatest amount of day-to-day personal mobility, needs can be met by electric vehicles. Because at the end of the day a hydrogen vehicle only makes sense if you have to take it for really long distances.” “If you really want to do that, you can avoid downtime for charging and if you have access to reasonably cost competitive hydrogen.”

There are different ideologies on this. For example, a 2022 study from the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research estimates that electric trucks could maintain a competitive advantage even over long distances. The lead researcher said, “Within 4.5 hours, a heavy truck can travel up to about 400 km and thus a practical range of about 450 km would be sufficient, if high-power fast charging for battery electric trucks became widely available. yes.”

At the end of the day, both technologies may have a role to play. “Neither of them is a silver bullet. You need different solutions depending on topography, climate, grid capacity,” says Quantron’s CEO.

For example, carrying heavy items on mountain slopes in cold weather reduces battery range. There is congestion in rapid charging due to queues. Hydrogen bypasses these issues.

With coordinated efforts spanning infrastructure, operations and vehicle technologies, Perschke is confident that goods can flow reliably into a zero-emissions future. Achieving this will require a shared commitment across the public, private and consumer sectors. Everyone has a role to play in the long term of decarbonization.