DEC Network marks a decade of driving innovation in North Texas with 2023 Impact Report

Entrepreneur and Grammy Award-winning musician Chamillionaire participated in DEC Network’s Disrupt Dallas Summit at Dallas Startup Week 2023 in September, moderated by Lady Z, host of The Dash Podcast. [Photo: The DEC Network]

As DEC Networks looks forward to the opening of its new Redbird Innovation Center next year, it reflects a decade of innovation and growth. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, DEC Network has unveiled its 2023 Impact Report, highlighting the ‘why’ behind its mission and detailing its significant contributions to the entrepreneurial community in North Texas.



A decade after its founding, DEC Network – a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering innovation and economic impact in North Texas – fosters an environment of collaboration, learning, and innovation to start, build and grow their businesses. Continues to expand support to entrepreneurs in the U.S. And guidance.

“The currency of our mission is still job creation in parts of the city that really need jobs,” DEC Network CEO Bill Chin told Dallas Innovates. “While the year is not complete, we have worked with the great people at Deloitte to identify 430 jobs created so far this year.”

“Opening a new center in Fort Worth and tripling our square footage in Dallas will be a springboard for even greater impact and job creation in 2024,” Chin said.

DEC Network said the 2023 Impact Report reflects its “unwavering commitment” to accelerating founder success through meaningful connections and strategic collaborations with investors, corporations and public institutions.

Report: “Keeping Entrepreneurs Going in North Texas”

According to DEC Network, highlights of the 2023 impact report are:

51 Free Events for the Entrepreneurial Community: DEC Network hosted 51 free events, including the five-day Dallas Startup Week, providing invaluable resources, insights and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region. 9,600+ attendees: With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, DEC Network attracted over 9,600 attendees to its diverse events to foster a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

DEC Network hosted 51 free events, including the five-day Dallas Startup Week, providing invaluable resources, insights and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, DEC Network attracted over 9,600 attendees to its diverse events to foster a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs. Funds amounting to $2.58 million were received: Showing solid results, DEC Network entrepreneurs received $2.58 million in funding, further fueling the growth and innovation of their enterprises.

Showing solid results, DEC Network entrepreneurs received $2.58 million in funding, further fueling the growth and innovation of their enterprises. 9,846+ businesses served: The organization’s impact expanded to serve over 9846 businesses, providing the support and resources needed for their growth.

The organization’s impact expanded to serve over 9846 businesses, providing the support and resources needed for their growth. 75% BIPOC or female founders : In a dedicated effort to promote diversity and inclusion, 75% of entrepreneurs served by the DEC Network were either BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) or female founders.

: In a dedicated effort to promote diversity and inclusion, 75% of entrepreneurs served by the DEC Network were either BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) or female founders. 450 jobs created and 2,033 jobs retained: The DEC Network initiative resulted in the creation of 450 new jobs, while also maintaining 2,033 existing jobs, making a significant contribution to the economic landscape of the DFW region.

a decade of influence

DEC Network said the 2023 Impact Report reflects its ongoing dedication to making a positive and measurable impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The nonprofit network has been a catalyst for innovation and economic growth, providing vital support to entrepreneurs on their journey to start, build, and expand their ventures. With a network of innovation centers across the region, the DEC Network offers a range of resources, including expert-led educational programs, mentorship opportunities, and a vibrant community for entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.

Since its inception in 2013, DEC Network has become a cornerstone of the entrepreneurial landscape. According to the group, it has welcomed more than 125,000 visitors, hosted more than 1,000 educational programs, and partnered with more than 100 organizations, all aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in North Texas.

Go here to read the full report.

