Debt Market and Outcomes for New York City CRE in 2024

getty

Recently an old saying from the commercial real estate recession of the early 1990s “survive until ’95” has been recycled as “survive until 25”, which translated in today’s market is that owner properties But they hang on until the interest rates come down and the rules change. , collections will improve, more employees will return to the office or some other desirable market change will occur.

However, some asset classes are in a better position to survive than others. In New York City, rent stabilized multifamily properties are facing the greatest challenges due to seismic shifts in work culture due to deregulation and Class B and C office buildings, especially if they are facing mortgage maturity.

Higher Rates Stall Transaction Volume in 2023

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy has been at the center of the pain experienced by the commercial real estate market this year. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by a sharp 525 basis points from March 2022 to July 2023 and also raised short-term rates.

An increase of 525 basis points over a 16-month period and short-term rates followed. Aerial Property Advisors

Nationally, commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations for multifamily properties are expected to decline 51% year-over-year through the third quarter of 2023; 64% for office buildings; 42% for retail assets; 57% for industrial sites; and 33% for hotels, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s quarterly survey for the third quarter of 2023.

The survey shows that all types of lenders have conducted layoffs. Origination volume for depository lenders declined 67%; up to 47% for life insurance companies; up to 18% for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; According to the MBA Origination Volume Index for the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the first three quarters of 2022, growth of 60% for investor-driven lenders and 40% for CMBS/conduit.

Ariel’s research shows that the consequences of the higher rate environment have impacted every asset class and led to investment sales in New York City falling nearly 50% year over year to $16.4 billion in the first three quarters of the year. There has been a decline.

Ariel’s research shows that every asset class has touched and contributed to investment sales in New York City falling nearly 50% year over year to $16.4 billion in the first three quarters of the year. Aerial Property Advisors

signature effect

Impact #1: Low Liquidity

The rate hike and subsequent impact on deposits resulted in regulators closing down several banks in the first half of 2023. Signature Bank, one of New York City’s top multifamily lenders, was shut down by regulators in March and its exit has created a void.

Smaller banks and agency lenders have stepped in but are lending less in a higher interest rate environment. Our Capital Services team is also seeing the emergence of non-bank unregulated lenders that offer fixed-rate, permanent, non-recourse loans without depository requirements. And, with loan costs for prime deals exceeding “market” cap rates, some buyers are opting for an all equity capital pile to avoid negative leverage and then plan to refinance down the road.

Signature Bank was seized to protect depositors after customers withdrew billions from the bank following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images) NY Daily News via Getty Images

Effect #2: Note sales and restructuring

In September, the FDIC began marketing Signature Loans in a competitive sealed bid sale, consisting of 14 pools of 5,137 commercial real estate loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $33.22 billion. Of the total loans, approximately $15 billion is collateralized by rent stabilized or rent controlled properties.

The FDIC awarded affiliates of Blackstone Inc. a 20% equity interest in $16.8 billion of signature loans collateralized by office, retail and market-rate multifamily properties, and the agency will retain an 80% equity interest. Blackstone Group bid $1.2 billion for a stake in the portfolio and will be responsible for managing, servicing and liquidating the assets.

Related Fund Management and two nonprofits, Community Preservation Corporation and Neighborhood Restore, are reportedly the preferred contenders for the rent-stabilized or rent-controlled multifamily loan portfolio, which also received bids from others such as Treadway, Brookfield, Brooksville, Sabal and Attracted. Skylight Real Estate.

We expect there will be increased loan sale activity and restructurings in the coming year, which will drive value discovery and prompt other market players and lenders to take action.

Minding the Gap: Private Loans

An examination of Federal Reserve data shows that commercial real estate loans on the books of the largest domestically chartered commercial banks with total consolidated assets of at least $100 billion have declined since May, from about $15 billion in November. Dollar has decreased to 878.5 billion dollars.

The largest domestic chartered commercial banks, defined as banks with total consolidated assets of at least $100 billion, have declined since May. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

As mentioned above, CMBS originations have declined 40% year-over-year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) quarterly survey. Overall, the CMBS delinquency rate increased 159 basis points year-over-year to 4.58% in November, but is down from the all-time high of 10.34% in July 2012 and the COVID-19 high of 10.32% in June 2020, Trapp reported. Crime rates for office properties rose the most, rising 438 bps year-on-year to 6.08% in November, Trepp’s 30 day+ crime rate analysis shows.

Private credit fund managers, whose loans are set to grow 60% year-over-year to an estimated $333 billion in 2022 vs. 2021, are among the institutions picking up the slack on larger deals, according to research from the Alternative Credit Council (ACC). Private Credit Associate of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA).

These funds “are taking advantage of the opportunities created by the downturn in the syndicated and high-yield credit markets and the expansion of asset-backed finance, real estate lending and non-sponsored loan strategies. Research shows that this growth has been led by large private credit fund managers, who have deployed an estimated 58% of capital,” according to the ACC report.

Blackstone is in this world of private lenders. In late November, Blackstone announced the final closing of $2.6 billion for its latest real estate secondary fund, Strategic Partners Real Estate VIII LP, which will specialize in stakes in other private, generally less liquid real estate investment funds. Blackstone has one of the largest real estate portfolios in the market, with interests in over 540 underlying real estate funds managed by over 220 GPs.

Blackstone and KKR & Co. recently closed a $450 million private debt financing for New York-based hospitality and hotel management company Highgate, Bloomberg reported.

The Real Deal also announced the following significant recent loans from other alternative lenders:

Global Atlantic Financial Group, on behalf of Dermott Company, Affinius Capital and PGGM, provided $263 million to refinance the 498-unit multifamily building at 101 West End Avenue in Lincoln Center.

Goldman Sachs provided $233 million in construction financing to Carmel Partners for a 569-unit multifamily building in Brooklyn.

Mexico’s Banco Inbursa in August provided $220 million to Silverstein Properties and Metroloft Management to buy a 410,000-square-foot office building at 55 Broad Street and convert it into 571 market-rate apartments. Ares Real Estate is an equity partner.

Apollo Global Management provided $150 million to Davidson Kempner Capital Management to refinance the 774-key Westin Grand Central hotel.

Additionally, Commercial Observer reported that G4 Capital Partners In November a $235 million construction loan was provided for Chetrit Group’s 21-story, 54-unit luxury condo development on the site of the former St. John the Martyr Church on the Upper East Side.

What’s in store for ’24?

We saw turmoil in the debt markets over the past year but some winners have emerged. Residential properties with stable cash flow such as predominantly open market buildings, affordable housing buildings with predictable cash flow, prime office properties with high occupancy, long term tenancy and predictable cash flow and stable retail properties still have interest from balance sheet lenders and agency Lender has adequate liquidity (for multifamily and affordable).

Inflation has been trending downwards and recent economic reports have been positive. If these conditions continue, Fed policymakers anticipate they will make several rate cuts next year, from an average fed funds rate of 5.4% at the end of this year to 4.6% at the end of 2024; 3.6% at the end of 2025; and 2.9% at the end of 2026. Short-term Treasury rates have already fallen from their peak in October, providing some relief to borrowers. Additionally, private funds are also ready to step in and provide capital for larger loans.

No doubt, borrowers with underwater assets facing mortgage maturity will face difficult decisions over the next year. Lawmakers can help these struggling owners by passing legislation that would provide incentives for renovating vacant rent-regulated apartments and converting obsolete office buildings to residential use.

Ultimately, the New York City real estate market is flexible and there will always be buyers for every asset class. What may change, however, is a shift in ownership from small operators to buyers backed by big funds.

follow me Twitter Or LinkedIn. Check out my website.

I am the Founder and President of Aerial Property Advisors, a commercial real estate services and advisory firm based in New York City. I oversee all investment sales, capital services and research initiatives for the company. Since 2002, I and my team have advised private clients, institutions, operators, equity providers and lenders on the pricing, positioning and sale of properties in various areas of the New York City metro area. Additionally, we source national and global debt and equity placements focused on New York City and US investments. Originally from Israel, I came to the US in 1999 to earn an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business and a Master’s degree in International Studies from the Lauder Institute of the University of Pennsylvania. I previously served as a Lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces and before founding Ariel, I was a partner at Massey Knuckles Realty Services, now Cushman & Wakefield.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com