Debit vs. Credit: What's the difference?

Debits and credits are essential for accurate accounting of your small business. However, it can be difficult to understand the difference between debit and credit, and it is not always clear what is a debit and what is a credit.

In this 101 guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know to get started with tracking debits and credits for your business.

What is debit?

A debit entry records money coming into an account. In other words, debit increases your assets and reduces your liabilities. Under a double-entry accounting system, debits are records on the left side of an accounting journal entry. They are usually recorded as a positive number to indicate that they have been added to your account.

Debit in accounting should not be confused with debit card. Debit cards are linked directly to the user’s bank account (typically a checking account), so they can only spend money that is in the account.

What is credit?

A credit entry records the amount of money going into an account. In other words, credit reduces your assets and increases your liabilities. Credits are records on the right side of the accounting journal entry under the double-entry accounting system. They are usually recorded as a negative number to indicate that they are deductions from your account.

Credit in accounting should not be confused with credit cards. Credit cards provide users with a line of credit, and they borrow against that credit line when they make purchases. Credit cards charge interest on the amount borrowed unless the amount is paid in full during the grace period.

What is the difference between debit and credit?

Debit is money coming in and credit is money going out. In accounting and bookkeeping, debits increase assets and decrease liabilities, and credits increase liabilities and decrease assets. Understanding the difference between debits and credits is key to accurate accounting for your business, but keeping them straight can be difficult.

Not only does “debit” sound similar to “loan,” but people sometimes use the terms “debit” and “credit” interchangeably, even though they don’t mean the same thing. In everyday conversation, you may hear people say that money has been credited to the account (meaning credited), when what they actually mean is that money has been debited from the account.

Luckily, accounting software automatically categorizes each new transaction as a debit or credit, making it much easier to keep track of everything. All you have to do is review each transaction to make sure it is classified appropriately.

How do debits and credits affect different accounts?

To understand how debits and credits are used, you first need to know the five main types of business accounts:

Property : Items that provide future economic benefits for the company, such as accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment.

: Items that provide future economic benefits for the company, such as accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment. Liabilities : Obligations that a company has to repay – examples include accounts payable and loans.

: Obligations that a company has to repay – examples include accounts payable and loans. equity : money or property that can be returned to owners or shareholders if all of the company’s assets are liquidated and all debts are paid.

: money or property that can be returned to owners or shareholders if all of the company’s assets are liquidated and all debts are paid. Income : Income earned from the sale of goods or services.

: Income earned from the sale of goods or services. Expenditure: operational costs of doing business – examples include rent and wages.

Debit increases asset and expense accounts and decreases liabilities, equity and revenue accounts. Credit reduces asset and expense accounts and increases liabilities, equity and revenue accounts. This handy chart summarizes how debits and credits affect different types of accounts:

debit Credit Property increases ⬆︎ decreases ⬇︎ Liabilities decreases ⬇︎ increases ⬆︎ equity decreases ⬇︎ increases ⬆︎ Income decreases ⬇︎ increases ⬆︎ Expenditure increases ⬆︎ decreases ⬇︎

Again, accounting software makes it easy to organize and track the different types of financial accounts needed for your business. To get started, take a look at our complete guide to finding the right accounting software for your needs and budget. And for more information on keeping all your financial accounts organized, check out our guide to creating a chart of accounts as well as our guide to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

How are debit and credit used?

Debits and credits are used to classify each transaction and monitor your business’s assets and liabilities over time. In double-entry accounting, all entries must balance each other. So if you debit one account, you have to credit one or more accounts as well. For example, if you take a $5,000 loan for your business, you would debit your asset account to represent the new cash. You will then add the same amount to your liabilities to represent the debt you now have to repay. We’ll look at more examples of using debit and credit in the section below.

Examples of Debit and Credit

Let’s take the business loan example above and see how credits and debits will be logged in your accounting entries. Here is a simple example of how debits and credits can be entered:

date Account notes debit Credit 01/01/202X Property cash loan from bank $5,000 01/01/202X Liabilities bank loan loan amount $5,000

Now let’s consider a slightly more complex example. Let’s say your company sells office supplies, and a customer buys five reams of paper for $30 each. The customer also pays 10% sales tax on the purchase, so the total amount they owe you is 5 x $30 + (10% {5 x $30}) = $165. Each piece of paper originally cost $10, so your cost of goods sold is $50. Here’s how you’ll log all this information as credits and debits.

date Account notes debit Credit 02/01/202X accounts receivable The total amount of money your company receives $165 02/01/202X cost of good sold The costs you paid to acquire the inventory $50 02/01/202X Income The revenue you get from sales $150 02/01/202X store The amount by which the value of inventory is reduced $50 02/01/202X sales tax payable the amount of sales tax that goes to the government $15

As you can see, credit and debit balance each other exactly. Logging debits and credits like this may seem complicated, but as we said above, the best accounting apps will do the heavy lifting for you. Accounting software will automate most of the calculations and classification, making it easier to maintain accurate bookkeeping and manage your company’s finances.

