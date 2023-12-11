December 11, 2023
Debate over the JetBlue-Spirit merger deal


We must also open routes to foreign carriers in the US

The debate about whether JetBlue and Spirit Airlines should be allowed to merge appropriately focuses on which route would provide consumers with better service and lower fares (“The proposed merger is a net gain for consumers”). and “Merger will hurt passengers,” Opinion, December 4). However, it misses another important point: since 1938, foreign airlines have been banned from operating routes within the United States. Now is the time to remove this restriction and open the industry to more competition.

High-end carriers such as Singapore Airlines or Emirates may put pressure on domestic carriers to improve their service. Large and efficient airlines like Ryanair or Wizz Air can help keep prices low for budget travel, as they have helped to transform air travel in Europe. We embrace free trade and open competition in most industries; Sustainability demands that we do the same for air travel.

jonathan hotton

Arlington

The author is chair and professor of economics at Suffolk University in Boston.

Competition issues aside, the merger could be a costly mistake for JetBlue

The issue before a federal court in Boston — whether JetBlue and Spirit’s merger could be anti-competitive — misses a larger point, namely whether the deal would serve to improve the passenger experience.

I am a strategist. My strategy warning lights are flashing. When a business whose base business is declining – as a frequent flyer on JetBlue, I have experienced the decline – attempts to add a new business model, it risks spectacular failure. Mergers are expensive and the chances of success are less than 50/50. Even normal expansion through mergers is like tossing a coin. JetBlue’s current situation indicates how costly a mistake could prove to be.

Thomas L. Doorly III

harwich port

The author is Founder and Chairman, Sage Partners.

