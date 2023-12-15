Debate on Wall Street: Did the Fed move too soon?

Big questions revolving around the market rally

The S&P 500 is closing at a record after the Fed hinted at cutting interest rates next year. Investors are betting that the US economy will achieve the best outcome: a soft landing. And Cheap borrowing costs.

But some Wall Street veterans are already raising questions about the Fed-driven rally and debating its sustainability.

The stock surge was almost unimaginable a year ago, When Wall Street gave weak forecasts for the economy and markets due to recession fears and extremely high inflation. Instead, the benchmark S&P 500 has rallied, closing yesterday within 1.6 percent of its highest level since January 2022.

The latest jolt of good news for bulls: The Fed signaled on Wednesday it would cut interest rates three times next year as it predicted inflation would ease. Global stocks and bonds have since risen, with investors increasingly confident that the period of tight credit is coming to an end.

But the Fed’s dovish policy has put Europe’s central bankers in trouble. Futures traders were betting yesterday that the European Central Bank will follow the Fed’s lead and anticipate aggressive rate cuts next year. Instead, ECB President Christine Lagarde spent much of her press conference playing down such expectations.

Wall Street is also divided on whether the Fed could cut rates. “I’m still not sure we’ll get the rate cuts the Fed is talking about, and certainly not the cuts the markets are talking about next year,” said Lee Farridge, head of multi-asset strategy at State Street. doing.” Global Markets told DealBook.

In the opposite camp: Economists at Goldman Sachs expect the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs in March, and futures traders forecast a total cut of 1.5 percentage points next year.

Is the Fed moving too quickly? Ferries says US consumers are still spending, as shown by yesterday’s strong retail sales data, and the economy and labor market are still growing strongly. Those conditions could let the inflation genie out of the bottle. “The inflation battle has not been won,” he said.

And Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary and outspoken critic of the Fed’s handling of inflation, has expressed concern that the U.S. central bank is sending mixed messages.

Why cut rates if the economy is looking great? That’s a question market watchers are asking, including economist David Rosenberg. He said, the Fed’s expected cut shows that America is on the verge of recession. If so, why are investors buying the stock so rapidly?

Ferries saw a similar disconnect. “That’s how you get the ‘market confusion’ about the Fed’s message this week,” he said. “What do they know?”

What's going on over here

The Biden administration is pressuring Israel to limit its operations in Gaza. President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Israeli officials to end their large-scale ground and air operations by the end of this year and focus on more targeted tactics, The Times reports. The suggestion is the latest sign that Biden, who has publicly supported Israel following the Hamas attacks on October 7, is under pressure to rein in the country’s military campaign.

The European Union has opened the door for Ukraine to join this bloc. Even though Hungary forced Kiev to delay financial aid, news that European leaders were willing to start accession talks raised some hope for Ukraine. If it is possible to join the EU, it would take several years, he said, and US military aid to Ukraine is still in limbo.

General Motors and its autonomous vehicle division cut jobs. Cruz is laying off about 900 employees, or about a quarter of its workforce. The move is part of a turnaround effort after the company took its vehicles off the roads following a pedestrian accident on October 2. Meanwhile, GM is cutting 1,300 jobs in Michigan.

Netflix resumes advertising on X. The streaming giant is again running ads on the social network after it joined a boycott in protest of Elon Musk’s support of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, The Wrap reports. Meanwhile, according to The Financial Times, Musk has told the lenders financing the $44 billion acquisition of the company that they will not lose money on the deal, despite a huge loss in advertising revenue.

Peltz brings a blast from Disney’s past

As activist investor Nelson Peltz formally launches a proxy fight at Disney, his second in as many years, he’s drawing on a figure from the company’s past: Jay Russulo, its CFO from 2010 to 2015. .

The choice of Russolo as the nominee for director (along with Peltz) is intended to draw a distinction between the Disney of old and today’s company that faces many challenges.

Rasulo was once considered a possible successor to Bob Iger as CEO A two-decade veteran of Disney, he oversaw the entertainment giant’s theme-park business, which included the overhaul of the California Adventure Resort and the opening of Hong Kong Disneyland. In 2009, he became CFO, and left in 2015 after Tom Staggs was promoted to COO from leading the parks business.

Rasulo told The Times that his nomination does not mean he wants to return to management: “We can ask the right questions in the boardroom,” he said. “We can fix that ship I’m so fond of.”

Peltz is trying to remind Disney shareholders of better times. “I want Disney to get back to when Jay Rasulo was here as CFO, because that’s when the company understood the taste and smell of success,” the investor told The Wall Street Journal.

Former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter, one of Disney’s largest individual shareholders, is another former Disney executive involved in the activist campaign. (Perlmutter was ousted from Disney in the spring after years of clashing with Iger and others.)

But Rasulo’s background in finance may clash with Disney’s creatives. The Journal reports that, as CFO, he focused on the possibility of profit from the sequel:

“He used to tell investors that Disney’s priority is to create more content like ‘Toy Story,’ because big franchises are the best way for Disney to grow fast and generate a lot of income.”

It appears that after the poor performance of the latest installments of the Marvel and “Indiana Jones” universes, the focus on Disney is decreasing. At the DealBook Summit, Iger acknowledged that the company is producing too many sequels, regardless of quality: he said, there has to be a reason “beyond commerce” to make any.

“Go on tour like Taylor Swift, but the Blackstone version?! I love it!”.

– Steve Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of Blackstone at the investment giant Taylor Swift inspired holiday video, The cheekily self-aware clip explores the joys of alternative investing, and features executives like John Gray, its president, and lots of glitter.

The PGA Tour’s infighting is far from over

The deadline to finalize a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is less than three weeks away, but the American golf organization is still plagued by internal conflict and distrust between players and officials, according to DealBook. Lauren Hirsch and The Times’ Alan Blinder report.

A reminder of how we got here: The Tour and the Public Investment Fund signed a tentative agreement on June 6 to combine the PGA Tour with its Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf. The deal was done in secret, with the Tour’s players and most of its board members kept in the dark. Many details, including valuation and governance, need to be resolved by December 31, although negotiations could be extended.

Some concessions have been given in the tour. In August, Tiger Woods joined the board, bringing the number of players and outside directors to six in the evening. It was also agreed to provide information about negotiations with the PIF to banker Colin Neville, who advised the players on the tour.

But many players are still angry. “Since June 6, trust at the top level has been broken,” said Adam Scott, chairman of the Tour’s Player Advisory Council. “Nothing has changed to restore that trust.”

These frustrations include their limited influence in the appointments of outside directors. The resignation from the board by AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, supported by many players, also left a sting. (The two players were on the committee that recommended Joseph Gorder as Stephenson’s successor.)

Some people say disagreement is normal. Webb Simpson, a player and board member, said, “I have learned that in any great board, you need disagreement to get the best solutions, and we have had many disagreements this year – even among players. There have also been disagreements.” “But we’re all trying to get to a better place.”

what next? The tour is negotiating a deal with Strategic Sports Group, an investment firm led by Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Boston Red Sox, that will invest $3.5 billion in a newly formed for-profit company with a valuation of about $12 billion. , Meanwhile, LIV is still on the lookout for talent: Last week, it recruited Jon Rahm, who was ranked third in the world.

