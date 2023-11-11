Debate Arises If ‘Loki’ Finale Is Ending Or Marvel’s Kang Plans Are An Addition

Kang Miracle

While everyone agrees that Loki’s finale was fantastic, one of the best things we’ve seen in the struggling MCU in a long time, it has sparked an unusual debate about how it plays into Marvel’s larger future. . Universe.

We need to join in to talk about this spoil zoneSo if you haven’t seen the finale or, uh, Quantumania, turn back now.

The debate focuses on whether the Loki finale was designed so that Marvel would have an “offramp” for Kang, or whether it is simply helping to set up the grand Kang conflict to come in the future. Recently there’s an infamous insider pre-air quote about how Marvel is “s***ed” on Kang after the Loki finale, but people watching are divided. It’s like an MCU inkblot test.

There is evidence for both sides. I guess you could see it as the culmination of the Kang struggle if you Desired This will be the climax. This was a great ending in which killing Kang isn’t really the answer. No Killing him is the only way forward, but Loki creates a new solution, bringing the entire multiverse together as the new god of stories, located in a cosmic Yggdrasil world tree. In fact, it’s “beating” Kang at his own game, and honestly, it’s a pretty good solution for the villain role.

It is also true that in reality there is no such thing He A lot of Kang has been setup in the MCU by now. Kang was apparently the main villain in Quantumania, generally considered one of the worst MCU movies ever, and that version was killed (by…ants). Then, secondly, he has appeared in both seasons of Loki, and now the Timely and He Who Remain variants are effectively created. It’s unclear how Kang will fit into future MCU movies like Deadpool, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be the main villain in any of them, even if he does appear in some form or the other. Be visible in form. But given that The Avengers: The Kong Dynasty probably won’t get here until 2026, it seems like there’s still room to change course after the Loki finale, which would solve the problem of A) More Kangs don’t seem like very good villains. and b) the removal of Jonathan Majors, who is facing very serious criminal charges, which has led to him being essentially removed from all other projects. except mcu.

However, there is another side to this also.

As Loki is set up, I think the idea was that while He Who Remains has been thwarted, the widespread threat of Kang variants remains, especially now that the multiverse hasn’t collapsed. It is referenced at the end of the episode directly after discussing the killed Ant-Man version, that others are still out there. Of course Quantumania’s post-credits was the reveal of the Thousand Congolese, the Council of the Congolese, who should still exist as a threat.

Basically I don’t believe Loki was designed to end Kang’s story. But I believe that because of the way it played out can Could be used to kill off Kang so that the MCU can call a Kang-less Secret Wars instead, with rumors suggesting it’s time to introduce Doctor Doom as the main villain instead.

At this point I’m not even sure Miracle Knows what they’re doing here because Disney Plus has cut their shows and The Marvels is probably going to be the worst performing MCU movie ever, despite it being actually pretty good. There are two major storylines teased in that film that have nothing to do with Kang, and it seems very easy to imagine that Marvel will make him ghostly from here on out. But we will see.

