The latest bodies were found just meters from the blast site, police said in a statement. The bodies of five climbers have been recovered, and 18 are presumed dead due to the proximity of the hot gases and ash to the eruption.

Rescue workers searching the dangerous slopes of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano have found more bodies among climbers trapped after a sudden eruption two days ago, raising the confirmed death toll to 23.

More than 50 climbers were rescued after the initial eruption on Sunday, and 11 others were initially confirmed dead. Another eruption on Monday sent a new blast of hot ash 800 meters into the air and temporarily halted the search operation.

Rescuers are battling inclement weather and terrain obstacles, as strong winds carry heat from the explosions.

A video released by West Sumatra’s search and rescue agency showed rescue workers carrying an injured climber off the mountain on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance to take him to a hospital.

According to Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, Marapi remains at the third highest of four alert levels since 2011, a level indicating volcanic activity above normal, which prohibits climbers within 3 kilometers of the peak. And restricts the villagers.

Climbers were only allowed to descend below the danger zone, and had to register at two command posts or online. However, local officials acknowledged that many people may have climbed higher than permitted and residents may also have been in the area, making it impossible to confirm the number of people trapped in the explosion.

In Sunday’s eruption, Marapi spewed thick layers of ash up to 3,000 meters high and clouds of hot ash spread for several kilometers. Nearby villages and towns were covered with tons of volcanic debris blocking sunlight. Officials have advised people to wear masks and goggles if possible to protect themselves from ash.

About 1,400 people live on the slopes of Marapi in Rubai and Goba Kamantiang, the nearest villages about 5 to 6 kilometers from the peak.

Marapi is known for sudden eruptions that are difficult to detect because the source is shallow and close to the summit. Its eruptions are not caused by deep movements of magma, which produce tremors that are recorded on seismic monitors.

Marapi has been active since an eruption in January, which caused no casualties. It is one of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia that are at risk of seismic upheaval due to its location on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that encircle the Pacific Basin.

