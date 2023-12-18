Death of natural diamonds: Shares of owner De Beers plunge 20% after cutting mine production as environmentally conscious customers opt for the lab-grown gems favored by celebrities such as Taylor Swift.

According to Marilyn Monroe in the classic 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, diamonds were once a girl’s best friend.

But these days, for environmentally conscious consumers, lab-grown gems are preferred over mined rock, with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, and Emma Watson showing off lab-created accessories.

According to The Times, the boom in lab-grown rocks has unsettled traditional mining companies such as Anglo American, owner of De Beers, the world’s leading diamond company.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell 20 per cent after it announced production cuts at its mines. Meanwhile, De Beers sold only $80 million worth of rough diamonds at the end of October, compared with $454 million a year earlier, BNN Bloomberg reports.

In comparison, the laboratory-created variety – considered more ethical and sustainable than mine-derived varieties – appears to be on the upswing; 10 percent of diamonds sold in 2022 were lab-grown, compared to only 2 percent in 2018.

De Beers has been saying that ‘diamonds are forever’ since 1948, when advertising executive Mary Frances Gerety coined the slogan.

But after 75 years, the heroes are facing an identity crisis. ‘The price of rough diamonds of the size typically used for engagement rings has dropped,’ explains London-based jewelery journalist and consultant Milena Lazzara. ‘The industry is under pressure.’

Announcing remarkable sales figures in June, the CEO of De Beers Group noted ‘global macroeconomic challenges’ and described the industry mood as ‘cautious’.

Natural diamonds are formed from pure carbon beneath the Earth’s surface. Lab-grown diamonds are the result of an industrial process as opposed to a geological process, but they are made of the same composition.

According to Gary Ingram, CEO of TheDiamondStore.co.uk, the UK’s largest diamond retailer, you can generally get a diamond 50 percent larger than your budget when choosing a lab-grown diamond.

Many famous faces have already jumped on the lab-grown diamond bandwagon, with Meghan Markle wearing a pair of sustainable gemstone earrings made by London-based brand Kimai while visiting Smart Works in the city in January 2019.

Leonardo DiCaprio is also a fan, and has invested in San Francisco-based lab-grown jewelry start-up Diamond Foundry.

Lindsey Reinsmith, co-founder of the California-based company Ada Diamonds, told The Times, ‘With lab-grown diamonds, you can get something that is exceptionally high quality at a dramatically lower price.’

Reese Witherspoon wore lab-grown diamond earrings in California earlier this month

‘They require energy to grow, but that energy is a fraction of the energy required to mine them.’

Two techniques are used to create lab-grown diamonds. HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature), invented in the 1950s, mimics the high pressures and temperatures found in the Earth when natural diamonds are formed.

A ‘seed’ (piece of diamond) is placed into a piece of carbon, and the pressure and temperature used forces the carbon to form a diamond.

CVD (chemical vapor deposition) is more expensive, often producing higher grade diamonds.

A thin piece of diamond is placed in a vacuum chamber filled with carbon-heavy gases. Below 1,000c, the gases turn into plasma which combines with the diamond pieces to form the diamond in layers.

Diamonds can be grown in any shape or color, but the big appeal for environmentalists is that they should be gentler on the earth and mankind.

Lab-grown varieties do not pollute water sources or destroy habitats. They are not mined in war zones or sold to finance bloody conflicts. Evidence of ‘blood diamonds’ emerged from the Sierra Leone civil war in the 1990s, which inspired the Leonardo DiCaprio film Blood Diamond.

But lab-grown diamonds are not without flaws. Gemologist and jewelery expert Helen Dimmick told The Daily Mail in 2021, ‘There is huge energy expenditure when diamonds are made and it is important that this is not sold as a green solution.’

Gigi Hadid was seen in a lab-grown diamond necklace at the 2023 Met Gala

‘Not all laboratory growers are created equal,’ agrees Joanna Park-Tonks, founder of British jeweler Chelsea Rocks, who is calling for more regulation. ‘We need to build trust and set standards.’

Others say that the mining industry is being unfairly stigmatized because of past wrongdoings.

In May 2023, it was revealed that more than a third of men who got engaged last year had proposed with a lab-grown diamond ring as sales of man-made stones declined.

Research from wedding website The Knot found that the number of couples choosing lab-grown stones has more than doubled since 2020 after major jewelery brands like Pandora began offering sustainable alternatives.

According to Adhan Golan, an independent diamond industry analyst, the volume of engagement rings with natural diamonds has declined by about 25 percent over the same time.

Experts say the trend is being driven by couples who want larger-sized stones – made more accessible by the cheaper cost of the laboratory process.

The survey found that 36 percent of engaged couples opted for a lab-grown ring, up from 18 percent in 2020.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk