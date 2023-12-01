Dean Phillips criticizes Florida Democrats for abstaining from primary voting

Representative Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat running an early primary challenge against President Joe Biden, accused Florida Democrats of disenfranchising voters in the state after he and other challengers were left off the official candidates list.

Florida Democrats voted during their state party convention in October to submit only Biden’s name to the Secretary of State’s office before the Nov. 30 deadline. According to a Florida Democratic Party spokesperson, the committee did not vote on the other names. Under state law, if a candidate is running unopposed in the primary, the contest will not appear on the ballot.

“Americans would expect the absence of democracy in Tehran, not Tallahassee,” Phillips said in a statement. “Intentionally disenfranchising voters is contrary to everything our Democratic Party and country stand for.”

Florida Democrats say they followed the standard process for nominating candidates. The state executive committee voted to submit Biden’s name to the ballot during the state party convention, which was held from October 27 to 29, and no other names were put forward. The party spokesperson said they had similarly voted on the names for inclusion on the 2020 primary ballot at the state party convention held in October 2019.

A DNC spokesperson said that its delegate selection team offered to provide resources to the Phillips campaign to help it navigate the ballot access process, but that his team did not take them up on it.

Phillips called on Biden and others to “condemn and immediately address this blatant act of election corruption.” The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

His absence from the Florida ballot is another hurdle for Phillips, who missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in Nevada and is focusing most of his campaign efforts on New Hampshire’s rejected Jan. 23 Democratic primary.

Marianne Williamson, who said she appeared on the Florida ballot when she ran in 2020, said in a statement to CNN that her exclusion from the 2024 ballot was “in response to the Democratic Party’s efforts to secure the nomination for Joe Biden.” It is part of a larger concerted effort to “no protest.”

“This action is terrible for the party and terrible for our democracy,” Williamson said.

Political parties generally have wide latitude in defining how they choose their party’s candidates, and are inclined to protect incumbents. The Democratic Party is not holding any primary debates, which historically occurs when an incumbent is running. In February, the DNC membership unanimously approved a resolution expressing their “full and complete support” for Biden’s re-election.

Steve Shelley, a Florida-based Democratic strategist who worked for Barack Obama’s campaign and leads a super PAC supporting Biden, dismissed the Phillips campaign’s complaints.

“Just because you want to do so does not give you the right to be on a party’s primary ballot,” he wrote on X. “In 2012 we didn’t have a primary ballot.”

The Phillips campaign has said it is considering legal remedies or pursuing its case with the DNC. Williamson said his team would “pursue every legal recourse.”

“After all that has been done to undermine trust in the democratic process since 2020, does our party really want the legitimacy of our nominee to be called into question by this corrupt, rigged process?” Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the Phillips campaign, said in a statement.

Weaver provided a copy of two letters she said the campaign sent to Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried on November 7 – some of several letters sent by the campaign to state parties. It is not necessary to send a letter to the Florida Democratic Party to get on the ballot.

“Our campaign looks forward to earning the votes of Florida families,” Phillips wrote in the letter. “I look forward to spending extensive time listening to and learning from voters in every community across your great state.”

A spokesperson for the Florida Democrats said the party first heard about the campaign on November 22, the day before Thanksgiving. The party and campaign spoke on Tuesday, too late to assemble a state executive committee. According to the bylaws of the state party, the party president must give 10 days’ notice before convening the committee.

CNN’s Ali Main contributed to this story.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source