'Dean of Asian Myeloma' Dr. Kazuyuki Shimizu to receive the first Asian Myeloma Network (AMN) Distinguished Service Award

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) has announced that it will hold its first Asian Myeloma Network (AMN) Awards Ceremony during the 7th annual AMN Summit this year. Will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand from October 20-22, 2023.

The Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award was conceived to recognize and honor the lifetime achievements of deserving AMN myeloma experts who have made a substantial impact in the fields of myeloma research, clinical trials, and patient support.

This year, the first AMN Distinguished Service Award winners are Dr. Kazuyuki Shimizu – a hemato-oncologist; Member of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) since 2000; and Higashi, a former staff physician at Nagoya National Hospital.

“I am extremely grateful to be recognized by the IMF for my contributions to the study of myeloma biology and my tireless efforts to diagnose and treat myeloma patients,” said Dr. Shimizu.

“As the first laureate of AMN’s Distinguished Service Award, Professor Shimizu is uniquely qualified as a dedicated and accomplished physician and myeloma researcher. He greatly assisted in the establishment of the Asian Myeloma Network by ensuring strong Japanese participation and leading discussions regarding structural and strategic plans for network activities. It is a great pleasure to congratulate Professor Shimizu as the recipient of this prestigious award, unanimously supported by the AMN Executive Committee,” said Dr. Brian GM, IMF Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the AMN Executive Committee. Dury.

“It is fitting that the first recipient is Dr. Kazuyuki Shimizu of Nagoya, Japan, who is widely considered the dean of Asian myeloma,” said Daniel Navid, IMF Senior Vice President for Global Affairs.

Dr. Shimizu received his MD from Nagoya University School of Medicine in Nagoya, Japan in 1972 and completed a fellowship in clinical immunology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.

Dr. Shimizu received his PhD from Nagoya University Post Graduate School in 1980. He was the director of Nagoya City Midori General Hospital from 2006 to 2011, where he holds his current position as honorary director.

He was a professor in the Department of Multimodal Therapy for Multiple Myeloma, Aichi Gakuin University School of Dentistry between 2011 and 2013. He was also a senior specialist physician in the hematology service of Higashi Nagoya National Hospital.

Dr. Shimizu also served as a leading myeloma expert for the approval of thalidomide, denosumab, panobinostat, and serum-free light chain assay in Japan.

Currently, Dr. Shimizu works as a part-time physician at Holy Spirit Hospital in Nagoya, where he continues to treat his patients.

Dr. Shimizu developed a laboratory method to enumerate immunoglobulin-secreting cells of different immunoglobulin classes and types in peripheral blood and has published several peer-reviewed papers on this topic. Blood In 1980 and 1982. This method was a successful technique because the amount of monoclonal immunoglobulin-secreting cells in peripheral blood is a strong indicator of the prognosis of multiple myeloma and is now being performed using flow cytometry.

Dr. Shimizu was President of the Japanese Society of Myeloma (JSM) between 2008 and 2014, an organization with approximately 500 member physicians specializing in myeloma, to which he has been appointed as an honorary member. He has helped publish myeloma management guidelines in collaboration with JSM members for the past 8 years (the first edition was published in 2004, the second in 2008, the third in 2012, and the most recent in 2016). He has helped publish a patient guidebook in collaboration with the IMF Japanese Myeloma Patient Association. Additionally, he became the Chairman of the 14th International Myeloma Workshop in Kyoto, Japan in April 2013.

Dr. Shimizu is a scientific advisor to the IMF and the European Myeloma Network (EMN); an AMN Executive Committee member; Member of the Waldenstrom Award Committee of the International Myeloma Society (IMS); and former member of the IMS Board of Directors. He also serves several global and Japanese industries as a consultant.

According to IMF SVP Navid, “The Executive Committee of the Asian Myeloma Network decided to launch the AMN Distinguished Service Award to recognize significant contributions to scientific research and myeloma treatment in Asia.”

“The launch of the AMN Distinguished Service Award is an important milestone in the continued development of this important regional initiative. AMN’s body of work – which includes clinical trials, basic myeloma research, physician training and patient support – is increasingly recognized The AMN Distinguished Service Award provides a spotlight to honor leading Asian myeloma experts,” said Mr. Navid.

The AMN Distinguished Service Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 21, at which Dr. Brian GM Drury, IMF Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the AMN Executive Committee, will present the award to Dr. Kazuyuki Shimizu.

Other speakers at the awards ceremony include Dr. Masahiro Abe, who will highlight Dr. Shimizu’s work in Japan; Dr. Shuji Ozaki, who will speak about Dr. Shimizu’s influence on the younger generation of Japanese doctors; and Dr. Stephen Harding of Binding Sites (Fisher), who will talk about Dr. Shimizu’s important role in securing Japanese government approval for the free light chain assay.

To learn more about the Asian Myeloma Network and its annual summit, visit Myeloma.org.

About Asian Myeloma Network

Established by the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) at a meeting in Singapore in 2011, the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN) is the first network of its kind in the region and includes myeloma experts from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, and China. , Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand. AMN has led projects to assist the IMF in providing physician education and patient support throughout Asia. Since its inception, the AMN has: created an integrated database to assess the incidence of myeloma in Asian countries as a basis for establishing region-specific treatment management tools and strategies; Clinical trials were initiated and supervised; Enabled myeloma patients to gain access to the latest myeloma treatments; Informational resource materials developed in local languages ​​specifically for patients and caregivers; and engaged in collaborative studies.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells – white blood cells that make antibodies. Cancerous or malignant plasma cells are called myeloma cells. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are often several patches or areas in the bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of ​​bone loss, and it affects the sites where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, the skull, the pelvis, The rib cage and area around the shoulders and hips.

About International Myeloma Foundation

Established in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation that focuses exclusively on multiple myeloma. The Foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries around the world. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients by working toward prevention and cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, assistance and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars around the world, maintains a world-renowned infoline, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), which focuses on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. is a collaborative research initiative. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at finding a cure for myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

