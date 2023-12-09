Dealing with market volatility, liquidity issues and DeFi complexity – Interview with Knowles

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a transformative force in the financial landscape, offering a variety of innovative financial products and services. However, the emerging DeFi industry faces several obstacles such as market volatility, liquidity issues, product complexity, and compliance risks that must be addressed to ensure its long-term sustainability and growth.

Despite these challenges, the DeFi industry holds immense potential to revolutionize the financial sector by providing greater accessibility, efficiency, and transparency. To unlock this potential and foster continued innovation, DeFi protocols must prioritize user-friendliness and robustness.

Kamen Trendafilov, co-founder and CEO of leading DeFi protocol, Nolus, sheds light on this important aspect of DeFi development.

Cointelegraph: What key trends do you think will shape the future of DeFi?

Kamen Trendafilov: The future of DeFi is poised to be influenced by several important trends. First and foremost, we are expecting increased regulation and compliance. As DeFi continues to grow, it is naturally attracting more regulatory scrutiny, which is expected to lead to the emergence of clear guidelines and standards. This may create not only challenges, but also opportunities for greater stability and reliability within the region.

Another important trend is increasing institutional acceptance. We are seeing increasing interest in DeFi from traditional financial institutions and institutional investors due to its potential for higher returns and efficient financial transactions. This influx of institutional participation is likely to increase liquidity and fuel the development of more robust DeFi infrastructure.

Security is a paramount concern, and we expect advanced measures to be a key focus. Various scams and hacks have plagued the DeFi sector, so there is an increasing emphasis on improving smart contract auditing, developing better insurance mechanisms, and enhancing wallet security technologies.

Additionally, scalability and interoperability are areas where significant progress is expected. The future of DeFi is likely to include seamless integration between different blockchains as well as faster and cheaper transactions.

CT: What are the biggest challenges facing the DeFi industry today?

Katie: Despite its transformative potential, the emerging DeFi industry faces a number of daunting obstacles. One of the most pressing concerns is the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, which can wreak havoc on the stability and viability of DeFi projects. This volatility is compounded by liquidity issues, which can impact some platforms and hinder the user experience.

Another significant hurdle is the complexity and accessibility of DeFi products. The technical nature of blockchain and DeFi can be challenging for the average user, creating a barrier to entry for many who are not deeply versed in this technology.

Finally, we must consider compliance and legal risks. Due to the anonymous or semi-anonymous nature of many DeFi platforms, there is a risk of inadvertently facilitating illegal activities. This not only creates legal risks but also attracts further regulatory scrutiny, which could impact the growth and reputation of the DeFi ecosystem.

CT: How can these challenges be addressed to ensure long-term sustainability and development of the region?

Katie: The DeFi industry needs to take a holistic approach. By starting with market volatility and liquidity issues, we can increase stability by creating more diverse financial applications. This diversification, along with implementing more sustainable incentives for liquidity provision, could help stabilize the market. Additionally, integrating traditional financial instruments and risk management tools into DeFi platforms can provide a buffer against market volatility.

In terms of user education and simplification, it is imperative to make DeFi more accessible and less intimidating for new users. This includes simplifying the user interface and investing in comprehensive educational resources.

Finally, for legal and compliance frameworks, the sector will need to put in place robust systems specifically tailored to DeFi. This includes implementing proper identity verification processes to curb illegal activities while maintaining transaction transparency. It is important to balance these measures with respect for user privacy. Collaborating with regulatory bodies to develop clear guidelines can help DeFi projects navigate the complex legal landscape, ensure compliance, and foster a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem.

CT: What role do you see Knowles playing in the future of DeFi?

Katie: Knowles is strategically positioned to address some of the most pressing challenges in the DeFi space. Our primary focus is on addressing the issues of market liquidity inefficiencies, which are critical to the stability and growth of DeFi.

Furthermore, we are committed to enhancing the user experience within DeFi. Our goal is to make DeFi accessible and intuitive to tech-savvy individuals and a broader audience.

Finally, we are focused on scalability while ensuring seamless interoperability. This technological advancement is important to facilitate smoother and more versatile DeFi operations, catering to a wider range of applications and users.

Source: Knowles

CT: How does Knolus differentiate itself from other DeFi protocols?

Katie: Knowlus stands out in the DeFi sector through several innovative approaches. First of all, the protocol offers financing up to 150% on the initial investment. This is a significant deviation from the norm in lending platforms where substantial overcollateralization is usually required. This model enables users to receive more money than the collateral they provide, increasing their investment potential.

We have focused on reducing the risk of margin calls, which is a key concern in leveraged investing, especially in the volatile crypto market. By reducing this risk, Knowlus becomes a more attractive option for users who are apprehensive about the impact of sudden market fluctuations on their investments.

CT: Can you explain the Knowles business model in more detail?

Katie: Knowlus addresses a major challenge in crypto lending by tackling the stringent overcollateralization requirements that have historically limited capital efficiency. Offering more flexible lending options, Nolus aims to create a liquid and efficient capital market in the crypto sector while taking inspiration from traditional finance leasing products. The protocol’s leasing concept allows users to access assets, pay upfront, use them during the lease, and regain ownership after repayment – ​​an innovative approach in the DeFi sector that lacks organized and familiar financial products.

Technically, Knowlus operates on a semi-permission proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain developed using the Cosmos SDK and the Cosmos smart contract engine. This setup is not only robust, but also ensures fair value distribution from transactions between validators and the protocol, creating an alternative revenue stream for market participants.

A key feature of Knolus is its main focus on interoperability. The protocol can seamlessly connect to different liquidity centers without fragmentation of assets across chains. This is facilitated by the ability to instantly swap any asset on any integrated decentralized exchange (DEX), which is a significant benefit for liquidity providers and borrowers.

Finally, Knowles differentiates itself by not following the traditional hub and spoke model. It uses Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) and interchain accounts to interact with foreign chains held in real-time through a smart contract on Knolus.

Source: Knowles

CT: How does Nolus prepare for potential market downturns to ensure the stability of the protocol and the safety of user funds?

Katie: Nolus has the ability to seamlessly access a variety of liquidity sources across different blockchain networks. Its advanced architecture allows it to take advantage of existing liquidity in different hubs, increasing its resilience to market fluctuations. This ensures that the swap can be executed with minimal price impact and liquidation occurs without generating losses. Additionally, Nolus is equipped with a system-controlled platform reserve, which acts as a buffer against any inefficiencies that may arise.

In the event of a significant decline in asset prices, the system will not initiate immediate full liquidation of leased assets. Instead, it will eliminate only a small portion of the asset to restore leases to healthy levels. Users will only begin to experience losses after the asset price has fallen by more than 50%, provided they have not repaid their outstanding loans.

CT: What role does the Knols token (NLS) play in the protocol’s ecosystem?

Katie: The NLS token serves as the fundamental unit of value within the network, powering various functionalities that underpin the effectiveness and stability of the NLS protocol.

At the core of the NLS token’s utility lies its role as the primary medium for transactions and network fees. Users pay these fees in NLS to facilitate their interactions within the Knols ecosystem, whether it is initiating a lease, redeeming an asset, or participating in governance activities. These fees are then distributed among validators and delegates, dedicated individuals who maintain the integrity and security of the network.

CT: What are Knowles’ plans for expansion and growth?

Katie: Knowlus has made significant progress in broadening the diversity of DeFi services, processing $6 million in transactions and achieving $3 million in total value locked (TVL) in just four months. Over 2,500 DeFi lease positions have been initiated, worth a total of $4 million. Despite higher leverage than down payment, only 1% of lease positions have been liquidated due to Nolus’ favorable liquidation terms.

Our long-term vision for Knowlus is to grow it into a comprehensive margin protocol based in lending market mechanics. We strive to simplify the technical intricacies, enabling users with limited background in crypto to easily access and benefit from the capabilities of DeFi.

Disclaimer. Cointelegraph does not endorse any content or products on this page. Although we aim to provide you with all the important information you will find in this sponsored article, readers should do their own research before taking any action related to the company and take full responsibility for their decisions, nor should this article be considered investment advice. May go .

Source: cointelegraph.com