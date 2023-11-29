DealBook Summit: New York Times Forum featuring global and business leaders

This year’s DealBook Summit will include conversations with global leaders and powerful figures from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Each has been at the center of the news this year and will be at the center of some of the biggest events in the coming months.

kamala harris The senator was elected Vice President of the United States in 2020, after serving as Attorney General of California and District Attorney of San Francisco. Ms Harris is expected to play a key role in the 2024 presidential race. She will be tasked with helping President Biden win over voters worried about his age, troubled by inflation and disappointed by the administration’s policies, including strong support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tsai Ing-Wen President of Taiwan since 2016, after a career as a civil servant and law professor. Ms Tsai has recalibrated ties with the United States and China as rising tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries have put Taiwan at the center of the geopolitical battle. She will leave the presidency in January at the end of her second term.

Elon Musk Oversees some of the world’s largest and most consequential technology companies: Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and X. The world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of more than $242 billion, Mr Musk is also a deeply divisive figure. X, earlier known as Twitter, has seen a huge decline in the main advertising revenue since the company’s acquisition of $ 44 billion, including the response to their support of the anti -Jews conspiracy theory.

jamie dimon He has been the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and its chairman since 2007, making him one of Wall Street’s longest-serving banking leaders. This year, he led efforts for a rescue deal to deal with the regional bank crisis, which culminated in the acquisition of First Republic by JPMorgan.

jensen huang Founded Nvidia in 1993 and is the company’s chairman and chief executive. The Silicon Valley company has been a leader in making chips used in artificial intelligence applications like ChatGPAT. This year, it became the first publicly traded chipmaker to be valued at $1 trillion.

bob iger Returned as Disney chief executive last year, after stepping down from the role in 2020. Long one of the media industry’s most prominent leaders, he led billion-dollar acquisitions of Fox, Marvel and Pixar, cementing Disney’s position as a Hollywood hit factory. But Mr. Iger now faces challenges at the box office, major television properties like ESPN and streaming. He is also dealing with scrutiny from activist investors.

Leena Khan He was sworn in as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission two years ago, where he has earned a reputation as one of the most active antitrust regulators in recent years. She was an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, but even before that she rose to prominence when, as a law student, she wrote an article about the new antitrust threat posed by technology companies like Amazon, which Provides services without any cost and earns profit in return. The data they collect. As head of the FTC, Ms. Khan has had her legal principles tested in a series of court cases, leading trade groups to charge that she has “radically departed” from the FTC’s mission.

david zaslav He orchestrated the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery and last year became chief executive of the new company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The transaction helped transform his modest cable television company into an empire that includes Warner Bros. movie and TV studios, HBO and CNN. However, his leadership of the media giant faces significant hurdles, including paying off billions of dollars of debt and managing the turmoil at key properties, including CNN.

Jay Monahan PGA Tour: Forced to deal with existential threat as commissioner of LIV Golf. With the backing of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the emerging contender began hosting the tournament last year. But in June, Mr. Monahan reached a temporary agreement to end the rivalry — and took a medical leave of absence just days after the announcement that rocked the sports world. This will be his first in-depth interview since his return.

Representative Kevin McCarthyThe Republican, from California, served as Speaker of the House from January to October, when he was ousted by far-right members of his own party – the first time the House has voted to remove its leader. Mr McCarthy has found himself out of step with parts of the Republican Party and will soon have to decide whether he will run for re-election.

shonda rimes The chief executive of Shondaland and the first woman to create three television dramas to achieve the 100-episode milestone – “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” In 2017, Ms. Rhimes left network television to produce streaming content exclusively for Netflix, and her work has touched on major political issues, including abortion and gun laws.

