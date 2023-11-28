Deal-hunters on track to spend record $12 billion in US Cyber ​​Monday shopping spree

Nov 28 (Reuters) – Online spending on Cyber ​​Monday is set to exceed $12 billion, a record, according to a preliminary estimate from Adobe Digital Insights, as bargain hunters score deals on items including Barbie dolls, Lego sets, headphones and smart watches. We do.

American shoppers are estimated to spend $12 billion to $12.4 billion on Cyber ​​Monday, America’s biggest online shopping day.

It said a significant portion of this spending, about $4 billion, is expected to occur between 6 pm and 11 pm EST, particularly from last-minute buyers. At the top level, this represents a 9.7% increase compared to the $11.3 billion spent on Cyber ​​Monday last year.

Retailers are coaxing inflation-weary American shoppers to open their wallets on Cyber ​​Monday with push notifications, text messages and video streaming ads about deeply discounted cosmetics, electronics, toys, clothing and other products.

That seems to be the case, with U.S. shoppers spending $8.3 billion online as of 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT), according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks data through Adobe’s Experience Cloud service for e-commerce platforms. This push has worked.

According to the firm, a huge number of holiday shopping customers are expected to use services like buy now, pay later for Cyber ​​Monday to ease the strain on their wallets.

“Whether the consumer continues this momentum or not, we’re going to continue to see them spend. I think it’s going to be a much better Christmas than advertised,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments. Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Criteo, a data firm that tracks sales at more than 700 brands and retailers in the United States, shoppers are looking for deals as early as 12 a.m. on Monday, with transactions during the first 12 hours of the day falling during the same time frame in 2022. This is more than the transactions done during. ,

“Consumers are extremely flexible and have found ways to purchase gifts and experiences for their children and their pets,” said Matthew Katz, managing partner of consulting firm SSA & Company.

Still, Walmart (WMT.N), Target (TGT.N) and Home Depot Companies are among those sounding cautious on consumer strength, citing high interest rates and declining household savings.

Charles Sizemore, chief investment officer at Sizemore Capital Management, said he expects retailers to offer more discounts in the coming weeks.

This leaves him worried about profit margins at a time when input and labor costs have not declined and buyers still remain selective. “I really think the margins are going to be tight,” during the holiday season, said Sizemore, whose firm owns about $2 million worth of shares in Walmart and Target each.

Amazon (AMZN.O) started marketing Cyber ​​Monday deals Saturday, with up to 46% off on some Instant Pot kitchen appliances, up to 37% off on some Vitamix blenders and Amazon appliances including the 55-inch Amazon Fire 35% off included. TV.

Walmart, eager to gain market share, cut prices Sunday night, joining the retailer’s trend of early discounts on key shopping days. On Monday, Walmart increased its discount on some clothing to 60% from the 50% it offered on Black Friday.

