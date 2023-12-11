Deal Dive: Making the clean energy transition even cleaner

People in many parts of the world are trying to reduce its impact on climate. From companies to countries, many groups have goals to reduce their environmental impact. With innovation in electric vehicles, wastewater treatment and many other areas like battery recycling, those goals seem easier than ever to achieve.

But can it really be that simple?

Although much of this progress prepares countries and organizations for a cleaner future in the long run, the actual transition toward clean technology is not, well, clean. Many of these cleaner options require batteries, which are made of rare metals that have to be mined and smelted in carbon-heavy processes. There is no great solution yet to mass recycling said batteries.

Many startups have become involved in clean tech in recent years, and while they are doing a good job of bringing new technologies and clean processes to the fore, few are fixing the clean tech industry’s carbon-heavy supply chain issues. . But Nth Cycle is trying to help.

Nth Cycle has created technology that allows its customers to refine and recycle rare metals on-site. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, this cuts the cost and environmental impact of shipping these metals overseas to be refined or recycled, especially because about 85% of rare metals processing currently takes place in China. The NH cycle also does not use carbon-heavy smelting to process materials.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Megan O’Connor, believes that speeding up the process and making it cheaper is key to the transition to clean energy. With the current foreign supply chain, countries like the US will not be able to achieve their climate targets on time. The rare metals needed to do this are plentiful, but they will not be used up quickly enough. Nth Cycle hopes its ability to cut off very timely portions of the supply chain will help.

Source: techcrunch.com