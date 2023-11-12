De Niro test reveals his real-life drama matches up with his onscreen mob persona

During a 60-year film career, Robert De Niro has played mobsters and hitmen, fraudsters and scoundrels.

Now in the final stages of his career, De Niro oscillates between highbrow Martin Scorsese drama and slapstick comedy.

But it’s his Mafia roles that are the double Oscar winner’s most iconic – and a new test reveals that tough guy persona has been adopted into his personal and professional life, too.

A jury on Thursday found De Niro not liable in a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, but found his company Canal Productions liable and awarded him $1.2 million in damages. The juicy two-week trial opened a window into the screen legend’s complicated romantic relationships and old-school values.

Testimony from his employees and private text messages shown in court revealed that De Niro valued loyalty above all else, issued threats in a menacing tone and made it clear that anyone who tampered with him would be punished severely. Will be punished.

The 80-year-old global superstar surrounds himself with a small circle of trusted lawyers, accountants and assistants, many of whom have been with him for decades. They know and refer to him only as “Bob”.

Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 1976 film ‘Taxi Driver’ (Columbia/Cobal/Shutterstock)

Ms. Robinson claimed that while working for De Niro for 11 years, he subjected her to abusive actions inappropriate for her role as vice president of production and finance worth $300,000 a year.

She claimed to be afraid to speak out for fear of retribution.

Here are five ways the test revealed how De Niro’s tough-talking onscreen character mirrors his complex offscreen life.

‘How dare you disrespect me?’

After launching her $12 million lawsuit in 2019, Ms Robinson’s lawyers released De Niro’s 2012 voice mail as evidence of the “hostile, abusive and intimidating manner” in which he spoke to her.

In a performance worthy of his Oscar-winning role The Godfather 2De Niro can be heard calling his former assistant a “spoiled brat”, saying “How dare you disrespect me?”, and shouting, “You’re spoiling history”.

The actor was in Los Angeles at the time and threatened to fire Ms Robinson while she was living in Spain.

“How dare you. You’re absolutely fired, you’re abusing history,” De Niro says in the leaked recording.

“How dare you do all the nice things after Christmas is bulls***.

“F*** this, how dare you insult me. Do you want to move to another position? Do you want another position? Then change your clothes and go somewhere.

“Don’t be mad at me because I’m so upset because I haven’t found a single simple thing that I need more than right now here in California even though I’ve been here for even less time.” Twenty-four hours.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, you’re a spoiled brat, talking nonsense! So leave whenever you want, oh my god, how can you do nonsense… That’s why you don’t answer, you are upset because you are living in Spain, you have done nonsense.

De Niro’s explosive testimony

The actor made headlines with his stunning performance on the witness stand at the beginning of the trial.

In his thick New York accent, De Niro admitted to berating Ms Robinson and agreed that he had called her “irritating,” “stupid” and a “f***ing brat” during questioning from his lawyer Andrew McCurdy .

The actor said he never raised his voice at her or abused her, his anger gradually rising as the lawyer continued to press him on his behavior towards Ms Robinson.

His claims of never yelling were somewhat undermined when moments later he began shouting in the courtroom: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

Robert De Niro arrives in court to give evidence on October 31 (Getty)

Realizing that he had lost his temper, De Niro apologized to the court.

Mr McCurdy then asked the actor about claims he had urinated on Ms Robinson while on the phone.

“That’s nonsense,” De Niro replied angrily. “You called us all here for this?”

De Niro denied that he sought publicity by suing Ms Robinson, telling the court: “It draws attention to me. This is the last thing I wanted to do.”

‘Who the fuck does she think she is?’

Ms. Robinson’s fiery clashes with De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, were a running theme of the trial.

Ms Chen testified that she suspected the former assistant of an “imaginary intimacy” with her boyfriend, and described her as “crazy” and a “psychotic single white woman”, a reference to the 1992 psychological thriller.

Ms. Robinson ultimately left De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, in April 2019.

In a July 2019 text exchange shown to the court, De Niro wrote to Ms Chen: “Can you believe Chase? Who does she think she is?”

“She thought she was your girlfriend. I saw it from the beginning,” Ms Chen replied in the text.

“Balls. Nerve. Chutzpah. Sense of entitlement. How dare he,” De Niro continued.

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen (Getty)

The same attitude appears to have rubbed off on Ms Chen.

In January 2019, he became convinced that Ms. Robinson had deliberately “sabotaged” his four-hour flight from a holiday in Antigua to New York by private jet after asking the flight attendant not to provide any refreshments.

“If you keep her you and I will eventually have problems,” she texted De Niro in March.

loyalty above all else

Several of De Niro’s longtime confidants attended the trial and provided fascinating insight into the workings of his inner sanctum.

His personal trainer of 40 years was Dan Harvey, whom De Niro discovered after struggling to lose 35 pounds for his Oscar-winning performance as boxer Jake LaMotta. raging Bull.

Mr Harvey told the court how he would punish the actor with almost daily weights and exercises that would last up to seven hours. He became a sounding board for De Niro to practice his film dialogue, and accompanied the actor to locations around the world.

Mr Harvey told the court, “I enjoy working for him because he is a very disciplined person who works hard at his work and I respect him very much.”

De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta star in Martin Scorsese’s classic mob drama ‘Goodfellas’ (Rex).

Mr. Harvey said that De Niro could be a demanding executive and that early in their working relationship he would often lose his temper. His salary eventually increased to $375,000 per year.

During a low period for the actor in 2008, Mr. Harvey said he was asked to take a 50 percent pay cut.

He said he told De Niro that taking a pay cut “doesn’t make sense to me” because he had a mortgage, car payments and a child to start private school.

“He said: ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of it’,” Mr Harvey testified.

Dan Harvey’s brother, Tom Harvey, has been De Niro’s personal attorney for 30 years and also testified at the trial.

Tom Harvey, who is also general counsel at Canal Productions, was responsible for handling Ms. Robinson’s exit from the company.

a complicated love life

De Niro’s complicated romantic relationships did not escape scrutiny. It appears that the public timeline of his divorce from Grace Hightower and his blossoming romance with Ms Chen has been compressed by a few years more than the evidence presented to the court would suggest.

Ms Chen testified that the pair met on the set of the 2015 comedy InternThey began dating in 2017 and moved into a new townhouse together in 2018.

Intern The filmmakers were looking for a martial arts expert for the film and contacted Ms. Chen’s father William, a highly respected Tai Chi instructor.

Ms Chen, a former Golden Gloves champion and expert martial artist in her own right, appeared in the film, and the couple began dating in 2017 while he was still married to his ex-wife Grace Hightower, the court said during his Hearing testimony.

Grace Hightower and De Niro (Getty for IWC)

“You entered into a relationship with Mr. De Niro while he was married, correct?” Ms. Robinson’s lawyer, Vince McKnight, asked her.

“On paper, yes,” he replied.

Ms Chen told the court that she had initially hidden the relationship from De Niro’s family and office staff.

They moved into a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and had a baby girl earlier this year – the actor’s seventh child.

“We have 15 dogs and a human daughter,” Ms Chen said.

De Niro publicly separated from Ms Hightower in November 2018, triggering a bitter divorce proceedings.

