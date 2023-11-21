Reasi:

An important meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) was held today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan to emphasize on the initiatives to promote cooperative development and entrepreneurship.

District Rural Cooperative Societies (DRCS) outlined departmental efforts to strengthen the cooperative movement, leading to extensive discussions on the feasibility of the world’s largest grain storage project. Instructions were given to the Revenue Department to identify suitable land. Role of NABARD in providing list of existing Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to target blocks not covered through PACS was emphasized.

The committee recommended setting up of multi-purpose PACS in non-reach panchayats, implementing PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra initiative through PACS, using PACS as common service centers and Jan Aushadhi through PACS for rural access to generic medicines. Accomplished the goals like establishment of centres. Emphasis was laid on coordination between NRLM and Department of Cooperation for inclusion of Self Help Group (SHG) members in new M-PACS/Dairy/Fisheries Cooperative Societies.

Special focus was placed on the formation of wool producer cooperatives to provide market opportunities. Agriculture and allied sectors were urged to identify products for registration under National Cooperative Organic Society, National Cooperative Export Society and Indian Seed Cooperative Society. The Committee also discussed training programs on milk processing, food processing and value addition to existing agricultural/allied produce.

The DC was informed about the inclusion of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) as Common Service Centers (CSCs) with instructions to ensure inter-departmental cooperation to achieve the set targets.

In the subsequent District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) meeting chaired by DDC Vishesh Mahajan, the progress of the Mumkin scheme was evaluated. Assistant Director Employment Rekha Bali explained about the guidelines of the scheme.

After careful review, DDC approved 34 new cases under Mumkin, which shows the district’s commitment to promote entrepreneurship. Emphasizing on efficiency, he gave instructions to verify the pending cases and quickly forward the newly approved cases to the banks.

The meeting was attended by key officials of various departments and reaffirmed the collaborative approach to enhance cooperative development and economic opportunities in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Reasi, Jyoti Salathia, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Anshumali Sharma, General Manager DIC, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Reasi, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Medical Officer Reasi, DPM NRLM. , Assistant Director Employment, Assistant Director CAPD and representatives of Sheep Husbandry, Tourism, DCCB, NABARD and Fisheries departments.

Source: universalnewstimeline.com