Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market valuation of DC fast electric vehicle charging stations is expected to surpass US$110 billion by 2032, according to a report. Research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Stringent regulations by the government to phase out emissions are contributing to the growing demand for faster EV charging infrastructure. In March 2023, the US government announced an investment of more than US$6 billion to cut industrial emissions. Many government authorities are also investing significant amounts in electric vehicle infrastructure to address the issue of peak emissions from the automotive sector. In February 2023, the UK government revealed an investment of over US$70 million to increase EV charge points across the country.

Ultrafast charging technology will account for more than 43% of the DC fast electric vehicle charging station market share in 2022. These technologies have the ability to charge in a comparatively shorter period of time compared to conventional sockets. Increasing private and public spending for development of integrated fast EV charging infrastructure is also contributing to segment expansion.

The market size of private DC fast EV charging stations was estimated to be US$1.5 billion in 2022. The increasing development of physical and digital EV charging hubs by upgrading traditional street stations at lower costs is driving the growth of this segment. The increasing number of residential apartments is expected to increase the demand for private DC fast electric vehicle charging stations.

North America DC fast electric vehicle charging station market size to exceed US$300 million in 2022. The introduction of incentives by regional governments for the adoption of electric vehicles has increased the demand for fast-charging stations. Additionally, Tesla, ChargePoint, Inc. As such, the strong presence of industry giants and others with a consistent focus on product innovations is also likely to strengthen the regional market scenario.

Volta, ChargePoint, Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Greenway Infrastructure S.R.O., ABB, Siemens, EV Box, Tesla and Delta Electronics, Inc., among others.

DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market News:

• In June 2022, Blink Charging Company, a leading EV charging equipment manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Semaconnect, a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions in North America. This acquisition will help the company strengthen its position in North America by adding 13,000 EV chargers to its footprint.

• In March 2022, ChargePoint, a leading EV charging network, partnered with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. to offer accessible public and home electric vehicle charging for drivers of Toyota’s new battery electric bZ4X SUV. Made an agreement with. As per the partnership, SUV buyers can charge vehicles at both the facilities. The company will also provide a comprehensive public network featuring DC fast chargers, including roaming partner charging stations across North America.

• In January 2022, Eaton, a multinational power management company, acquired Royal Power Solutions, a US-based manufacturer of electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicles. This acquisition will help the company take advantage of electrification trends in high-growth markets.

