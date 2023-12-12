The DAX index, which covers Germany’s top 40 companies by market capitalization, hit unprecedented highs this week, surpassing the 16,500-mark, a level last seen in early August 2023.

Over the past 13 trading sessions, the DAX has closed 11 of them positively, resulting in a strong 20% ​​gain since the beginning of the year. This performance ranked as the second best annual performance in the past decade with three weeks remaining in the year.

What’s behind the German stock market’s rise?

Major contributors to this recent surge include Infineon Technologies AG, Siemens Energy AG and Sartorius, all of which have gained 25% to 30% in the past month. Notably, positive gains have been widespread across DAX components, with only three companies reporting negative monthly performance.

This remarkable rally in the DAX index is happening despite less favorable economic data for Germany, which may already be on the verge, if not in the phase of contraction.

In November, the country’s unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 5.9%, reaching its highest level since March 2021, indicating a worsening labor market trend and long-term unemployment in key sectors of Europe’s largest economy. Represents contraction over time.

Germany’s industrial output fell 0.4% in October, falling short of economists’ expectations of 0.2% growth, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. Similarly, factory orders saw a sharp decline, falling 3.7% month-on-month in October, well below the expected 0.2% increase.

Sentiment in the country’s construction sector, as measured by the HCOB Construction PMI, reached its lowest point since April 2020, coinciding with the period when the country was under Covid-related lockdown.

Although the services sector showed some improvement in November, the predominantly manufacturing-focused German economy has seen an overall contraction in private sector activity, as indicated by the composite PMI, for four consecutive months.

With these economic indicators in mind, it is natural to question the factors behind the excellent performance of German stocks.

ECB rate cut and lower energy prices in 2024

Rising expectations of a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB), as Euronews recently highlighted, and a sharp decline in oil and gas prices have been the two primary factors boosting German equities recently.

Recent deflation within the eurozone has raised hopes that the ECB will begin rate cuts in the coming year. Currency markets indicate that investors are anticipating a cut of 137 basis points by December 2024, which would imply five interest rate cuts of 25 basis points each, with the first expected in March or April 2024.

This significant change in ECB rate expectations has driven bond yields lower across the euro area. Just last week, German bond yields hit a six-month low of 2.17% on December 7, before recovering slightly to the current 2.26%. This rate is well below the 3% level seen in October, providing much-needed relief to German corporations in terms of more manageable refinancing plans for their maturing loans.

Another major catalyst behind the record-breaking performance of German stocks has been the sharp decline in energy prices. Despite Germany’s strong commitment to the “Energiewende” – the country’s transition plan towards renewable energy sources by 2030 – the purchase of fossil fuels continues to represent a significant cost burden for German corporations.

Encouragingly, German automakers and energy-intensive sectors have recently found relief as both oil and natural gas prices have fallen significantly over the past few months. Brent crude oil prices have fallen 20% since the end of September, while European gas prices tracked by the Dutch TTF benchmark have fallen 35% since the end of October, and 70% from a year earlier. There has been a decline of more than.

