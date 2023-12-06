DAX: Germany's stock market reached a new record high despite a faltering economy. What did you give?

London CNN –

Germany’s benchmark stock index opened at an all-time high on Wednesday as investors grew confident that interest rates would soon be cut, allaying concerns that the country is facing a recession.

The previous day, the DAX had closed at a record high of 16,533 points – only to have that peak breached at the start of trading on Wednesday. As of 11:46 a.m. ET, the DAX was up 0.9% at 16,679 points.

The index, which includes the 40 most valuable companies in Europe’s biggest economy, has been climbing more or less continuously since the end of October. Later that month, official estimates showed that inflation had slowed sharply in the 20 countries that use the euro, reaching its lowest level in more than two years.

Price growth – which forced the European Central Bank into an unprecedented cycle of interest rate hikes – eased further to 2.4% in November.

Investors’ hopes that borrowing costs will not be raised were boosted again on Tuesday, when ECB board member Isabel Schnabel effectively ruled out further hikes, citing a “significant” decline in inflation. Schnabel told Reuters the central bank is on track to bring inflation down to its 2% target, making “further rate increases unlikely.”

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said the DAX was buoyed by “good news on inflation”, noting that investors now expect the ECB to start cutting rates in early March.

The index also improved after recent business surveys suggested Europe’s economy could bottom out, he said in a note.

A closely watched survey of purchasing managers tracking the eurozone’s manufacturing and services sectors showed on Tuesday that output in November declined at a slower pace than the previous month.

Still, the stock market’s gains contrast with the fragile state of the German economy, which is underperforming other large regional economies such as France, Italy and Spain. German gross domestic product shrank 0.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period.

In the latest sign of Germany’s troubles, official data showed on Wednesday that industrial orders in Europe’s manufacturing powerhouse fell 3.7% in October from the previous month, confounding economists’ forecasts of modest growth.

According to one, German companies have also “significantly reduced their investment plans” for this year and next. The survey of 5,000 firms by the Ifo Institute was published on Monday.

“The investment climate has deteriorated significantly. This is the result of higher financing costs, weak demand, and uncertainty regarding economic policy,” Lara Zerges, the institute’s economic expert, wrote in a press release.

Ben Ritchie, head of developed markets equities at investment firm ABRDN, offers an explanation for the difference between the DAX and the German economy. He told CNN that the impact of the index’s components on the domestic economy is “modest.”

He also cited falling energy prices “supporting profitability” as well as slowing overall inflation as additional reasons for the index’s recent strong performance.

Wednesday’s gains on the DAX were led by Europe’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen, whose stock rose 5.4%.

A day before, the company An independent audit of a plant it jointly owns with SAIC Motor in China has found no signs of forced labour, it said. Volkswagen has faced criticism over the factory in Xinjiang, a region where human rights groups have documented the use of forced labor. China denies any abuses.

