David Zaslav discusses strikes and “generational disruption” at DealBook Summit

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, says his company is now “really in a position to strike for growth” following the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, given its financial position is stabilizing and the entertainment industry. Moving forward.

But he said the “generational disruption” that is affecting the industry requires “more aggressive, tougher, faster decisions.”

zaslav comments new York Times In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday morning.

“This time requires very tough decisions, and many of them are unpopular,” Zaslav said, noting the decision to cut film and TV projects, some of which had already been completed. Scary times, but it’s also an exciting time because of what’s possible. We were the first. We needed to get healthy and build a real business around this company.

In the discussion, held in front of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s giant glass wall overlooking Columbus Circle, Zaslav also discussed his move to Los Angeles, where he traveled to Hollywood to learn about the film business and the scripted TV business. I met everyone. ,

“Finally, I think I’ve become smarter. It was also instrumental in building out our creative team,” Zaslav said, calling out Warner Bros. Film Studios and HBO in particular. “Now I have leaders and I can step back, but it was very important for me to get out there.”

“So I’m supporting [HBO and Max chief] Casey Bloys and [Warner Bros. TV chief] Channing Dungy, my job is to coach him and support him.”

But he also talked about CNN and the firing of Chris Licht, who was sitting just a few dozen feet away from Zaslav in the room.

“Great guy, talented guy, Chris is a good dude,” Zaslav said. “There were a lot of good days, a lot of hard days, Chris will have a lot of great chapters, and hopefully some of them will be with Warner Bros.”

“You know who your friends are, and you’re friendly with a lot of people, but you can’t mix the two,” Zaslav said when asked about his relationship with Licht’s predecessor Jeff Zucker.

As for CNN under new leader Mark Thompson, Zaslav said, “He’s there in the morning, he’s on call at 9 o’clock, he’s in the control room,” and CNN is a “legacy asset” to the company.

As far as his strikes were concerned, Zaslav stood by his comments that the writers “were right about almost everything.” Zaslav said the industry is going through a period of “uncertainty” and told SAG President Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland that “I agree with a lot of what you’re saying.”

That being said, “I think it was a bad idea for all of us to go on strike,” he said. “My focus was that we had to deal with the strike, every day that we were on strike and people were not working was a bad day for us.”

Whereas before “we knew what the model was for broadcast and cable… now we’re in this new world,” and companies are still figuring out how to make it work. “What is its value? inheritanceOr dragon house,

