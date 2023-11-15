Information on Wedgwood’s latest portfolio adjustments and major stock movements

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), an experienced portfolio manager with 18 years at the helm of Wedgwood’s investment strategy, has led a remarkable turnaround in Q3 2023. An alumnus of the University of Missouri with a BSBA in Finance/Economics, Rolfe’s investment philosophy focuses on owning companies with irreplaceable products or services, sustained growth, high profitability, and shareholder-oriented management. This approach has guided their recent investment decisions, as reflected in the latest 13F report.

David Rolfe’s Wedgwood cuts Apple stake by 4.52% in third quarter 2023

New additions to the portfolio

David Rolfe’s (Trades, Portfolio) recent acquisitions include two new stocks:

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), with 9,452 shares, now comprises 2.06% of the portfolio, valued at $8.59 million.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), with 1,339 shares, makes up about 0.09% of the portfolio, valued at $356,160.

Complete exit from holdings

Rolf moved out of several positions completely in the third quarter:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B): All 19,300 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.06%.

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB): Liquidation of 61,775 shares resulted in a -0.33% portfolio impact.

Significant cuts in key posts

Notable cuts were made in 19 stocks, the most impactful of which were:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were seen short by 144,673 shares, a decrease of -43.85%, which affected the portfolio by -4.52%. The stock’s average trading price during the quarter was $183.38, representing a return of 4.58% over the past three months and a gain of 45.07% year-to-date.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) decreased by 57,824 shares, a decrease of -32.73%, impacting the portfolio by -2.21%. The stock traded at an average price of $240.37 and returned 1.88% over the past three months and 19.80% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of Q3 2023, David Rolfe’s (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio is made up of 21 stocks. Top holdings include Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META) 9.95%, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 8.74%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) 7.59%, Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) 6.98% . and 6.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investments are primarily concentrated in seven industries: technology, communications services, financial services, consumer cyclicals, industrials, healthcare and energy.

David Rolfe’s Wedgwood cuts Apple stake by 4.52% in third quarter 2023

David Rolfe’s Wedgwood cuts Apple stake by 4.52% in third quarter 2023

David Rolfe’s (Trades, Portfolio) strategic moves, particularly the significant short in Apple Inc., reflect his commitment to a disciplined investment philosophy. As market dynamics evolve, Rolf’s adjustment provides valuable insights to value investors who want to understand the logic behind portfolio rebalancing and long-term wealth creation.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general insight and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com