David M. Walker on founding a nationally renowned business

Orlando, Florida – This week on “Black Men Sunday,” host Corey Murray interviews Atlanta-based business attorney and entrepreneur David M. Walker.

Walker founded Positivity Alkaline Water, a water brand available for purchase at retailers from coast to coast. If that alone doesn’t bring modern success in business, pray tell, what does?

This is especially true given Walker’s troubled past. He told Murray about growing up in Detroit, losing several family members to violence and drugs as a teenager, yet remaining optimistic and getting a lucky break once or twice.

“I’ve established some principles in my life called ‘TREE’, and I actually use this acronym ‘TREE’ for kids so I can help them understand that to survive in life you have to No money is required. ‘TREE’ stands for time, relationships, energy and enthusiasm. Those are the four things you need to get out of trouble,” he said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Walker studied engineering before becoming a business lawyer, citing his mathematics skills as what got him into the field in the first place, but he did not love it. That’s when he came up with the idea of ​​becoming a corporate lawyer, a job where he could use the skills he learned and earn more money than other lawyers.

“This is the part of law I want to be in, where people are happy closing deals, doing things that are exciting. I hated jail, hated the courts, I hated going to trial, I didn’t like any of that, and Dave Walker’s life as a corporate lawyer took off from there,” he said.

So, the question arises: how does one go from being a lawyer to being the founder of a bottled water company?

“It comes back to my engineering. I have a customer who sells bottling equipment to beverage companies. These are blow motor, chiller, compressor; They put the utilities in and I do their contracts, you know, certain things have to be taken care of. One day, we actually had to visit a facility to negotiate a contract. We went to a bottled water company and, like anything else, when you’re visiting these plants, they give you a tour as a courtesy,” he said. “Well, we went through it man, my engineering started and I fell in love. I was up and down the corridor with the engineers. My client said, ‘Don’t worry, he’s my lawyer, he’s fine.’ So I’m talking to them like ‘Hey, what is this? how do you do this?’ And it was the most fascinating process ever, and then me being an engineer, I wasn’t intimidated by it. Very curious. And so I thought to myself, ‘This is interesting.’

Hear the full interview on Season 3, Episode 17 of “Black Men Sundays.”

black men sunday Talks about building generational wealth. Watch each episode in the media player below.

Copyright 2022 WKMG by ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

Source: www.clickorlando.com