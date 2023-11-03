David Kouris (Opinion): How many mayors does it take to run a city?

One. Running a city requires a mayor, who operates by a well-established balance of power with the legislative branch (our House of Representatives), which is the system we have today.

On November 7, Stamford voters will be asked to vote yes or no on the omnibus charter amendment package; With the support of the Board of Commissioners of the Stamford Downtown Special Services District, I strongly recommend voting no.

The proposed changes to the city’s charter – Stamford’s Constitution – would expand the role of the individual members of the Board of Representatives and its simple majority, tilting the scale of the balance of power in favor of the legislative branch. We need a city government that works efficiently and effectively for all its citizens; Not one that creates dysfunction and gridlock at the expense of taxpayers, residents and business owners.

Most conversations about the pending charter question speculate about what the changes will mean for particular policies or projects and specific boards or commissions; However, it is shortsighted to assess once-in-a-decade changes to our city’s constitution from a limited perspective of today’s issues. Before our community gets the next chance to consider charter changes 10 years from now, there will be two full mayoral terms, two at-large elections for the Board of Representatives, four elections for the Board of Finance, and countless changes. Various boards and commissions that implement city policies.

It is not in Stamford’s best interest to set the rules for the future based on a majority vote by the Mayor and Board of Representatives today!

It appears that the charter amendment process has been partisan from the beginning. Supporters talk about but ignore the Charter Commission’s gender, racial and geographic diversity

Uniformity which was ensured by the selection process for its members. In the only in-person public comment session held by the Commission, most speakers – from all walks of life – were against the proposed changes. As a former member of the Finance Board, I was particularly concerned to hear comments from that and other elected and appointed Board members, which demonstrated that they were not consulted for advice and feedback; These are the individuals most knowledgeable about the workings of Stamford government and their voices were not considered.

The Commission did not make any substantive changes in response to the feedback received. Even members of the delegation were apparently not given adequate opportunity for input, as shown by the wide range of their suggestions made in response to the Commission’s “final” report. And yet, despite the Charter’s directive to vote in even-year elections, we will be voting this November when turnout will be low.

I believe the two proposed changes will have the most impact.

A proposed change would enable delegations to hire their own staff counsel, make it easier to hire outside counsel for lawsuits, and exempt their legal expenses from normal budgetary oversight.

The delegation is embroiled in several lawsuits

All of that cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars. In such a situation, they often remain against the policies of the mayor. However you feel about these individual matters, the balance of power is being exercised.

Will voters understand that all of this is embodied in Section G of the omnibus ballot question, “Allow the Board of Representatives to obtain legal services as needed, as other local legislative bodies in Connecticut do,” or is the language before the public limited and confusing? ?

Another proposed change would allow any of the 40 members of the House of Representatives to nominate people for city boards and commissions. Currently, the mayor is responsible for nominating individuals who are then scrutinized and voted on by the Board of Representatives. If the mayor neglects to do so, the chair of the delegation has the opportunity to submit a nomination to the full board. As proposed, regardless of whether the Mayor or Board Chair performs his or her nominating role, a dissenting majority of the Board of Representatives’ Nominating Committee (just five members!) would allow nominees considerable time until vesting in nominating authority. Can stop till. Each individual member of the full Board. This would effectively allow the Board to appoint its own nominees, leaving the Board and Commissions with no control over that authority.

Since assuming office, this mayor has nominated over 60 individuals to fill vacancies or expired seats on various boards and commissions. Ten percent were either rejected, withdrawn due to opposition, or are currently being held. However you feel about these individual nominees or the current structure of boards and commissions, the balance of power is being exercised.

Will voters understand that all of this is embodied in Section E of the omnibus ballot question, “End the practice of allowing members of decision-making boards and commissions to remain in office beyond the expiration of their terms,” ​​or that Is the earlier language limited and misleading the public?

I am a former member of the Delegation and I know how difficult it is to set policy in such a large group. Just look at how well it is working in Congress! The facts show that the current balance of power is already in effect; Accordingly, this and former mayors have not always got their way. Voting “no” maintains the balance of power rather than shifting control to the legislative branch and facilitates deregulation and taxpayer spending in the 2030s.

David Kouris is the Chairman of the Stamford Downtown Special Services District and a former member of the Stamford Board of Representatives and Finance.

