Given the wars abroad and the legislative process at home, at first glance this may not seem like the best time to consider quitting and moving toward financial independence.

While we are officially in a bull market, it is a quiet market that has gone the way of Ferdinand in the haystack rather than taking the stock market to new heights. If that’s not enough, we’ll continue to see stories sounding the death knell of the 60-40 portfolio – that it won’t work in today’s modern market. But in at least one major way, this could be an ideal time for financial independence in 15 years or more.

David Gardner/For Camera

Most investors are familiar with Treasury bonds yielding close to 5% for ten-year maturities for the first time in more than a decade. There’s a lot to like about these investments. Despite the $2 trillion federal government deficit in the last fiscal year, U.S. Treasuries are generally known as one of the safest, most liquid investments. For savers who have more money to keep, with Treasury bonds you don’t have to worry about FDIC limitations as you do with bank accounts. If that’s not enough, the interest on U.S. Treasury bonds is not subject to state income tax.

While it’s hard to dispute the attraction of a 5% tax-advantaged, guaranteed yield, there is another option available from the U.S. Treasury that may be even more attractive. This arises from a significant downside of fixed rate investing and that is the impact that inflation can have on your real returns. Five percent nominal yields may sound great, but in an environment where annual inflation was 8.7% at one point last year, there is a risk that the cost of living could swallow up the higher rates of interest.

For those who are concerned about inflation-adjusted returns (and that’s most of us), US Treasuries offer an investment that allows you to keep pace with inflation. They are Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Unlike traditional Treasury bonds, TIPS pay interest rates over a period of time other than increases by the inflation rate every six months using the Consumer Price Index. When you look at the TIPS available, they are usually quoted in figures that use the real yield – or interest earned above inflation. So, if I see a TIPS bond with a maturity yield of 2.5% in five years, that means that if I own the bond it will earn 2.5% every year plus the principal amount of the bond will increase every six months due to inflation. Will grow together.

Like standard U.S. Treasury bonds, TIPS bonds are available at interest rates we have not seen in more than a decade. As of the date available on tipsladder.com, you can currently build a ten-year TIPS ladder – meaning one bond matures each year – for an average yield of 2.5% above inflation. Some financial experts are intrigued by the availability of these increased inflation adjusted yields because it now appears possible to finance a 30-year retirement at a lower cost than before. In a previous column, I wrote about the 4% permanent withdrawal rate. With TIPS it is theoretically possible to maintain a 4.5% withdrawal rate taking into account inflation at today’s prices. Of course there are factors such as tax that need to be considered.

So, let’s say you’re interested in buying a TIPS bond. There are a few ways you can buy them. Most brokerage firms such as Fidelity and Schwab will allow you to purchase TIPS bonds at various maturities in your IRA and taxable investment accounts. Pricing and trading bonds can be difficult for individual investors. BlackRock recently issued TIPS exchange traded funds (ETFs) with target maturities from 2024 to 2023. These trade like stocks and hence are available at low trading costs and are also easy to sell. While implementing TIPS may be a greater challenge for investors than mutual funds, the availability of guaranteed, inflation-adjusted income should be considered when building a portfolio for financial freedom.

David Gardner is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional at Mercer Advisors practicing in Boulder County. The opinions expressed by the author are his own and are not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting or tax advice. They reflect the judgment of the author as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed or warranted by Mercer Advisors. The above hypothetical examples are for illustrative purposes only. Actual investor results will vary. Each person’s situation is unique, and you should consider your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon before making any investment decisions. Speak to a qualified professional for financial planning advice tailored to your circumstances. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and provides all investment related services. Mercer Advisors Inc., Mercer Global Advisors Inc. Is the parent company of and is not involved in investment services.

