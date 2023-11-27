A handwritten lyric sheet of Bowie should shatter its estimated price tag of £50,000 to £100,000 tomorrow – especially considering the late artist’s handwritten lyrics for ‘Starman’ sold for £165,000 (€190,000) last year .

A handwritten song written by the late music icon could be worth £100,000 (about €115,000) or more when it goes under the hammer tomorrow (Tuesday 28 November).

His song sheet will be one of an impressive display of musical memorabilia on sale through Omega Auctions.

The double-sided lyric sheet contains Bowie’s drafts, notes and improvements as he created the hit songs ‘Rock N Roll Suicide’ and ‘Suffragette City’ – both of which were released from his 1972 classic, ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Were displayed in. ‘Spiders from Mars’.

The song sheet has been described as “an incredible artwork” by the auction manager, Dan Muscatelli-Hampson.

He said, “The amazing David Bowie oeuvre features two genuine cult favorites and described Suffragette City as one of his best.”

The album will also be accompanied by a certificate from the seller stating that the album was created during the final recording sessions for the album.

The lyric sheet was purchased by the current owner in the early 1980s and was loaned to the V&A Museum for a David Bowie exhibition in 2013 – which became its fastest-selling show ever and lasted five years. Traveled all over the world during the international tour. ,

Bowie, who died of liver cancer at the age of 69 on 10 January 2016, was crowned Britain’s most influential artist of the past 50 years for his ability to transcend music, film and fashion.

Omega Auctions previously sold a handwritten lyric sheet for one of his most famous songs, ‘Starman’, in 2022 for more than £200,000 (€230,000).

Muscatelli-Hampson said, “This is an incredible artefact to own and keep and it will surely excite millions of Bowie fans around the world, as did Stratton’s songs.” “We’re excited to see what it can achieve.” The same day.”

The sale also includes a song book previously owned by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, which contains the lyrics to ‘She’s Electric’, ‘Going Nowhere’, ‘Step Out Tonight’, ‘Rockin’ Chair’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ .

A page containing handwritten lyrics by The Doors frontman Jim Morrison is also available for sale, as well as guitars, amps and musical scores from various musicians.

