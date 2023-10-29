David Bowie estate inks deal with nine artists for new NFT project – Rolling Stone – Cryptosaurus

by John Blistein

The David Bowie estate is launching a new NFT series, “Bowie on the Blockchain,” which will feature works from nine different artists paying tribute to the late music legend.

The NFT project was led by the Bowie estate, Web3 venture We Love the Arts, and NFT marketplace OpenSea, where sales will begin on September 30. All profits from the Bowie estate will be donated to CARE, a non-government company. -profit for which Bowie’s widow Iman serves as a global advocate.

Of course, Bowie was an avid collector and fan of the arts throughout his life, and We Love the Arts co-founder Andrew Keller credits the musician’s estate for bringing Bowie into blockchain.

Today we announce the new launch date #BowieontheblockchainArtworks by 9 artists inspired by Bowie will be available for sale on September 30 @open sea To benefit humanitarian organization @CareFor introductions to each artist go to: pic.twitter.com/1ZSPev6kEq

“The more you think about what the crypto art space really is, the more you realize how ahead of his time Bowie was in some of the ways he connected with his fans – whether it was BowieArt, BowieWorld. , Bowie ho. Bond, be the bovinate,” says Keller. Rolling stone In an email. “He also created the digital art himself, and so the thing that got me so excited was the idea of ​​making people aware of all the things that they maybe don’t think about or know about when they think of Bowie, and my For this it was really about solidifying my legacy on blockchain and creating beautiful, meaningful art. Our ‘Why?’ Was very important, and really guided every part of the process.

When it came to selecting the artists for the project, Keller says he and his partner, filmmaker Joaquin Eckrich, took inspiration from the kind of art Bowie was attracted to, as well as emerging and lesser-known people. Also took inspiration from. His efforts to support artists also inspired. The only other rule he gave himself, Keller says, is that there must be “some kind of personal relationship” between the artists, so considering we’re talking about David Bowie, it’s not really that hard. Is.” The nine they decided on were Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, Favicius, Jake, Defaced, Osinachi, Young & Sick, Lirona, Glam Beckett and Jonathan Wolfe.

To make the pieces even more special, the artists were allowed to include some “artifacts” pulled directly from the Bowie archives. “The collection is absolutely amazing and so extensive that we were able to provide everything from paintings created by Bowie to handwritten notes for the cast, stage or costume design sketches upon request,” says Keller. “Some just used it for inspiration, and some actually put digitized versions of pieces from the archives into their work.”

Keller also teased some NFTs, saying, “Jake worked with one of Bowie’s D-Head series of artworks. Lirona took Bowie’s autograph and handwriting samples we gave her to write the name of her favorite album and turned it into this almost glowing body art for her signature #BOI character. Then there’s Fuevoscious’s piece, a 1-in-1 NFT that will be up for auction, and buyers will also get an incredible, giant statue created by Fuevosious that is actually wearing one of Bowie’s suits from the archives.

