David Beckham’s mentor Sir Alex Ferguson praised Warren Buffett in his book about leadership.

The former Manchester United manager praised Buffett’s long-term vision and efficient management style.

Like Buffett, soccer-club owners should have a source of funding and advice when needed, he said.

Soccer-team owners should lead like Warren Buffett, according to the legendary manager who advised David Beckham.

Sir Alex Ferguson oversaw Manchester United for 26 years, fostering a generation of superstars and leading the club to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cup wins and two European titles. He explains what soccer teams can learn from the investing icon in “Leading,” a book he co-wrote with journalist and venture capitalist Michael Moritz a few years ago.

“I’ve read a lot about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, and I think the people at the head of their various companies think more about long-term prosperity than the CEO of a publicly listed company, who is concerned that investments will “If their earnings are disappointing in the next quarter, it will be a noose around their neck,” Ferguson wrote, according to a photo of the fund manager. Recently shared on By mastersinvest.com.

He added, “If you have owners or shareholders who only think about short-term results, it brings about a never-ending cycle of misery for everyone. This is especially true in football.”

When it comes to Buffett’s company, which he has run since 1965, he famously takes a long-term view. He buys businesses with the intention of owning them forever, and encourages the owners of Berkshire’s many subsidiaries to make the best long-term decisions. , Indeed, Berkshire bought See’s Candies in 1972, and has held stakes in public companies like Coca-Cola and American Express for more than 30 years.

Ferguson mentions many other aspects of Buffett’s leadership in his book.

“Football managers should be looking for their own modified version of Warren Buffett – people who care about the long term; who provide them with the money they need to build their teams; who do not interfere in daily management; who Are available when needed; and who understand that their job is to make two decisions. The first is to change the manager or the CEO; the second is to sell the club.”

Insider has spoken to several CEOs of Berkshire subsidiaries in recent years, and they paint a picture similar to Ferguson’s. Buffett trusts him to manage his business for the long term, but if he needs funding or advice he is just a call away. He and his business partner, Charlie Munger, also replaced managers who were not performing, and disposed of businesses that were wasting cash and could not be fixed.

Buffett has structured Berkshire as a network of decentralized, autonomous subsidiaries, consistent with his pragmatic approach. He has described his management style as “delegation shortly before abdication”.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once spoke of a similar philosophy. He said, “The greatest people self-manage, they don’t need to be managed.” “They need a common approach, and that’s what leadership is.”

Jobs said that a leader’s job is to have a big vision, articulate it to others, and build consensus to make it happen. Buffett has taken the same approach, setting out his core values ​​and principles in an “owner’s manual” and then trusting his managers to follow it while doing what they do best – running their businesses.

For Ferguson, he clearly sees the value of a club owner who supports the manager’s efforts to inspire, develop talent and unite the team around a larger, long-term mission, without letting ego or greed get in the way. Supports.

