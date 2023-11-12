Dave Ramsey: What you need to know about buying or selling a home in the winter

fstop123/Getty Images

Financial personality Dave Ramsey is known for his practical advice on all topics related to personal finance, from building an emergency fund to paying cash for cars.

In an October 27, 2023 blog on his Ramsey Solutions website, he offered tips on what readers should know about buying or selling a home in the winter, no matter which side of the transaction they are on.

selling a house in winter

Selling a home in the winter comes with its own challenges, but it also offers some additional opportunities.

not that much competition

Most sellers don’t want to make the effort to unload their homes in the winter. Although sometimes they have no choice in the matter, for the most part, sellers want to take advantage of spring and summer buyers, who are more plentiful and often offer higher bids. But as a seller, you can take advantage of this low supply and out-compete what little competition is left. If your home is one of a few available on the market, almost every buyer in the market will see and review your listing. In other words, you’re highly likely to get at least a few offers, even if they’re not at your desired price point.

can play in season

Although you shouldn’t fill your home with too many seasonal decorations, playing into the winter festive cheer can help get your buyers in the right frame of mind. While Ramsey suggests that placing an inflatable reindeer on your lawn in February won’t increase your home’s curb appeal, the smell of a warm fire and fresh baked goods can up the cozy factor and perhaps help your sale.

Most buyers are serious

In the winter time, you’re less likely to be left on the lookout by checking out all the open houses in the neighborhood. Rather, the person making the effort to check out your home during the winter is more likely to be a serious buyer. This can reduce a lot of wasted time and false expectations that come with the endless stream of so-called “interested buyers” who often flock to neighborhoods in the spring and summer.

boost curb appeal

Remember, if you’re selling your home in the winter, you’re already fighting a slightly tougher battle in terms of fewer buyers and a less attractive-looking home. Do what you can to enhance curb appeal in the darker months, perhaps with additional lighting that highlights both your home’s views and its security features. Remove snow and ice from areas where buyers could slip, such as stairs, decks and front porches, but leave enough to enhance the homey charm that winter can bring to your home.

buying a home in winter

Buying a home in the winter might not sound as appealing, but you can use that counterintuitive trend to your advantage.

Usually won’t have to compete with so many buyers

If you feel that going out to look at homes in cold weather or even in the snow is not the most comfortable thing, you are not alone. But this can work to your immense advantage when you are buying a home. Without a lot of buyers to compete with, any offer you make is less likely to be seriously considered. Depending on the nature of the seller, you may also have more scope to negotiate for a better price. When there are 10 buyers offering more than the asking amount, the chances of cutting a lowball deal are slim. But if your own hat is in the ring, even a less generous offer may close the deal.

Can see the house in the most extreme weather conditions

On a beautiful, sunny day in the middle of summer, even an average home can look great. But if you’re shopping for a home during the winter season, when it’s cold and dark outside and maybe even covered in snow, you can see what kind of responsibility you’ll be taking on by purchasing it. Winter can bring leaks and damage to the home, and it can reveal some of the difficulties of living in a home, such as poor insulation or icy sidewalks. These are factors that are very easy to overlook during a summer inspection, which probably benefits winter purchases.

Lower demand may lower prices

Apart from reducing competitive offers, lower demand during winter season may also bring down prices. Housing prices depend on supply and demand, and in most cases, demand for home purchases is much higher in spring and summer than in winter. Sellers and agents alike understand the seasonality of the home buying cycle, and they are often willing to take the best offers they can get during the colder months. In fact, according to National Association of Realtors data cited by Dave Ramsey on its website, the average sales price of homes from March to May 2023 was $20,000 higher than the period from December 2022 to February 2023.

Still want to follow basic financial steps

Ramsey emphasizes that no matter what season you’re buying a home, you still need to stick to your basic financial principles. For Ramsey, this involves squaring off your emergency fund first and then making a larger down payment if you can’t afford to buy a home with cash outright. Most importantly, always remember to stay within your home buying budget, no matter how attractive the home may seem to you.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: What you need to know about buying or selling a home in the winter

