Popular personal finance expert Dave Ramsey has warned potential home buyers that they should not put their plans to enter the market on hold at this time. Ramsey recently noted that despite interest rates rising, housing prices will continue to rise due to low inventory. As a result, Ramsey boldly states that you should not wait to enter the real estate market.

What’s Dave Ramsey’s advice for buying a home? We’ll examine his tips for those who are hesitant to enter the real estate market due to current market conditions.

Work out your finances before making an offer

Ramsey wants you to hit two major financial milestones before making an offer on a home because many of the expenses associated with home ownership will add up quickly. Ramsey wants you to pay off your debt and build an emergency fund so you’ll be in a position to hit the market. We will break both of them.

Create an emergency fund

Ramsey wants you to set aside $1,000 for unexpected expenses that may arise. This $1,000 fund should be a starting amount, as Ramsey wants you to increase this financial buffer after paying off your debts. The goal is to ultimately save three to six months of living expenses (including your potential mortgage payment) in your emergency fund.

pay off your debt

Once you’ve started an emergency fund, it’s time to tackle your debt aggressively. Ramsey is known for his “snowball method,” where you make all the minimum payments on your loan and then focus on paying off your smallest balance first. The goal here is to build momentum by paying off outstanding debt so you can focus on the journey to becoming debt-free.

What if you can’t afford high-interest rates?

The St. Louis Fed recently shared that the median home price in the third quarter of 2023 was $431,000. Many potential home buyers are cautiously waiting for a drop in rates. To make matters worse, the average 30-year fixed mortgage recently reached 7.76%. Many potential home buyers are cautiously waiting for a drop in rates. However, Ramsey still believes that housing prices will rise rather than fall in the future.

Ramsey urged the audience not to wait for conditions in the real estate market to improve. Although it is tempting to hold out and wait for a market correction, you may have to wait a long time. Ramsey also reminded potential home buyers that they can always get into the market now and refinance that mortgage for a better rate in the future.

Just a warning. As mentioned earlier, Ramsey wants you to focus on getting out of debt and building an emergency fund before getting into real estate.

Other Ways to Get into Real Estate

If you are concerned about the various hidden costs associated with home ownership and the headaches associated with being a landlord, you have other options for investing in real estate.

Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)

These investments are publicly traded companies that will handle the work for you while also collecting rent. They pass the rent collected from tenants to shareholders through dividend payments.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform

These platforms allow you to invest your money in a pool with others to buy property or property shares. You can invest in a variety of real estate, from commercial buildings to agricultural land. You don’t have to worry about investing thousands of dollars and you can become a passive investor.

closing thoughts

With the median home price hitting $431,000 and interest rates hitting their highest levels since 2000, it’s no mystery why many potential home buyers are worried. Ramsey believes the housing market is stagnant and now is the time to create a budget so you have a plan to enter the market now rather than waiting for housing prices to drop.

