Dave Ramsey: 9 things people do to succeed in retirement

Retirement is the future for many people, but not everyone will retire successfully. Considering that the average American spends approximately 20 years in retirement, building a successful retirement fund is a habit you should implement and be proud of.

Dave Ramsey, an expert financial advisor who teaches financial management, shares nine successful things people do to prepare for retirement. Here are his tips.

Maximize your income to build wealth

Your income is your greatest tool for building wealth – so use it to the best of your ability. This may mean no credit card usage and more cash usage within your income limit. “Being debt-free gives you the freedom to do more with your money,” Ramsey said.

Stick to your monthly budget

Every dollar counts. Even the smallest amounts can add up over time, and exceeding your budget can result in the loss of money that could have been put toward your retirement. When you consistently stick to your budget, it becomes a habit and you are forced to only spend the money you have previously budgeted for. According to Ramsey, “Small everyday choices make a difference in the long run.”

Invest some of your income for retirement

It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, setting aside a percentage of your income will set you up for retirement later on. Ramsey recommends allocating 15% of your income to retirement savings. They discovered that many people who invest 15% of their income reach the million-dollar figure for retirement in less than 20 years.

Apply a long-term approach to investing

Earning from investments is a long game and you should not expect instant results. Give your investments time to mature and do not jump from one investment to another.

live below your means

It used to be a good idea to live within your means but living below your means was even better. Spend less than you earn because this leaves you with more disposable income that can be used to save or invest for retirement.

Stay away from get rich quick investments

You might have received an email promising you huge returns on investment in a short period of time. Or you are being offered a donation by a non-existent company in order to receive money. Don’t give in to greed, as it can give you a huge financial blow from which you will not be able to recover. “Retirement-savvy people don’t take huge unnecessary risks with their money,” Ramsey said. For example, they don’t bet on single stocks and don’t empty their bank accounts to invest in Dogecoin.’

Update your financial plan as needed

Always check your finances and make adjustments as small and big life changes occur. Life happens, and you have to change your plans accordingly. For example, if you have a child you may not be able to save 20% of your income – instead, save 10% until you start earning more.

work together with your partner

They say two are better than one and in this case it’s true. Achieving your financial goals for a successful retirement works best with a partner who will not only keep you accountable but also contribute so you can reach your goal faster. With an additional source of income from your partner, you can reach your retirement savings goals faster. However, ensure that this work is done with a financially savvy partner.

Ramsey also recommends finding an accountability partner or family member if you’re alone. “You can’t do it alone, you need someone in your corner to encourage you.”

Always consult a financial planner or investment professional

This is to ensure that your financial goals are attainable. You can also get personalized advice and strategies for winning that are tailored to your goals and desires. Also, consult a financial advisor before making major investment decisions, as your financial well-being is in their best interest.

Source: www.gobankingrates.com