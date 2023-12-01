DATCP Weekly Livestock Market Update

The two latest Cattle on Feed reports show placements and inventory higher than a year ago. The cash market is down for four consecutive weeks and volatility continues to increase in the futures market. However, this does not mean that the supply of beef will increase. Overall beef production has been down compared to last year, with clear signs of further supply shortages. Beef production totaled 2.3 billion pounds in October, down 2.6 percent from a year earlier. The harvest in October was 2.83 million head, down 3 percent from 2022. Year-to-date beef production is down 5.4% from last year’s level. Dr. Darrell Peel, an ag economist at Oklahoma State University, recently wrote that the year-to-date beef cow crop through mid-November was down 12.1 percent from a year earlier. However, he said we would need to see a reduction of at least 18% to avoid additional herd liquidation this year. The beef heifer crop declined 2.5 percent, but the inventory of heifers available for breeding was less than 2 million at the beginning of the year, down nearly 7 percent and the lowest in the 23 years of data available. Beef cow inventories as of Jan. 1, 2023, stood at 28.9 million, down 3.6 percent year over year, the smallest total since 1962. Peel says inventories as of Jan. 1, 2024, are likely to be at least 2.5% lower than those for 2023. The estimated harvest Thanksgiving week was 538,000, down 98,000 from the previous week and 51,000 less than a year earlier. Last week’s crop included about 170,000 calves and 116,740 cows. Cash cattle were $1.40 lower with a weighted average of beef breed steers at $176.99/cwt. Choice beef cutout prices were up about $1.00 last week, averaging $296.65.

As noted last week, the average retail price of pork in October was $5.04/pound, the second highest price ever and just 4 cents shy of the record set in October 2022. Ron Plane, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri, writing in a national Hog Farmer article, said the average live price for 51-52 percent lean hogs marketed in October was $58.08/cwt, $9.70 less than a year earlier. Is. Plane said producers lost $18.52 for each hog marketed in October, according to Iowa State University economists’ calculations of Iowa hog farm profits. Manufacturers have incurred losses in 10 of the last 12 months. Packer margins are also low, with Plains writing “the farm-to-wholesale price spread was the lowest since June and just 86% of the three-year average.” In contrast, wholesale-to-retail margins (retailer’s margins) are at a record high. The cash hog price was unchanged from last week. The weekly harvest was affected due to the holiday and was estimated at 2.221 million. This would be 42,300 fewer than last week, but still 11,000 head more than the same week last year. The pork cutout price declined last week to average $85.04, down $2.01 on the week.

Lamb and mutton production increased in October, although still below last year’s pace. The total in October was £11.3 million, up 7% from a year earlier. Harvest was up 14% at 193,500 head. Year-to-date lamb and mutton production is down 2.7% compared to last year. Lamb supplies are not increasing, with the latest cold storage report showing inventories are 9% lower than a year ago. The USDA weekly sheep summary last week showed cash fed lambs $5.00/cwt higher than conventional lambs. Fed lamb numbers were high locally this week. Pure lamb carcass cutout was down $4.29 on Friday at $463.42.

Fed cattle prices were steady and $1 lower last week. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers reached $168 to $172/cwt, with some reaching $177 and $180/cwt. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $160 to $167/cwt. Those with mixed grading and potential for grade selection will bring $150 to $160/cwt. Holstein steers were steady, bringing $150 to $160/cwt with some lots ranging from $159 to $162. Lower grading steers brought $125 to $150. Silage fed, finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy ex beef steers were bringing $126 to $166/cwt with some higher. The cows were mixed. Most cows sold for $62 to $94/cwt, while some beefy dairy and beef cows sold as high as $108/cwt. Questionable health and thin cows were bringing $61/cwt and below. Dairy breed bull calves ranged from $100 to $300/cwt, with some heavy, well-managed calves selling for $390. Beef and beef cross calves were lower, selling up to $680/cwt. Sheep on the market were mostly higher at $157 to $190/cwt with some lots selling at higher prices.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection livestock and meat specialist.

-Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

