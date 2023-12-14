Datalogz raises $5 million to tackle your business intelligence proliferation techcrunch

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of business intelligence tools that aim to help companies make important business decisions based on data analytics. There is a catch. As most companies grow in data adoption, they face increasing governance issues, said Logan Havern, co-founder and CEO of Datalogz.

“The sprawl that inevitably comes with this reporting proliferation is overwhelming data-mature organizations and exponentially increasing costs, risks, and labor efforts,” Hevern told TechCrunch. “What if an organization reports the same KPIs in twenty different dashboards with slightly different calculations? This ruins computing, but more importantly, it can have huge business consequences.”

To address the risks and costs of decision intelligence software, Hevern planned to establish Datalogz’s mission to optimize BI environments. Hot on the heels of closing its $2.3 million funding round led by Squadra Ventures this February, Datalogz today announced it has raised another $5 million led by Great Point Ventures.

Other participating investors in the latest round include Graphene Ventures, Squadra Ventures, Berkeley Skydeck, Defined VC, Mana Ventures, and Trajectory Ventures.

When the founders were working at JetBlue a few years ago, they realized that as the airline invested in digital transformation, the number of reports rapidly increased from a few hundred to thousands and even tens of thousands, Each tracked different key performance indicators. As a data analyst, he was constantly managing reports on customer information, flight delays, lost luggage and other forms of data.

Hevern argued that these voluminous reports can lead to thousands of dashboards with duplication, unused assets, security risks, inefficiencies and resulting unwanted costs.

Leveraging his experience handling large amounts of data at JetBlue, Howern is again working with large corporations and has secured the American Bureau of Shipping, Gateway Services and SSA & Company as customers. The company is aiming to reach about ten enterprise customers by early next year and currently has an eight to 12 month long sales cycle, with annual contract values ​​ranging from $100,000 to $250,000.

According to Heavern, part of Datalogz’s business is stepping into the territory of traditional consulting firms, which easily charge $1-10 million annually to perform business intelligence audits and clean-ups. While consulting firms’ BI cleaning process is mostly manual, Datalogz has an algorithm-driven automation tool that analyzes clients’ BI data to generate insights and automation for risk reduction, security improvement, cost reduction, and other performance monitoring tasks. Plugs into the environment.

Datalogz also comes with price advantages. “When you compare it with the timeline, cost, resources required to implement Datalogz, it’s a fraction of what a traditional consulting firm would charge, like 2-5%. The ROI is 10-20 times what you are getting from it,” said the founder.

Based in Long Island City, Datalogz is led by Hevern and his team of co-founders. This includes Pablo Lerdo, who oversees operations and has been Hevern’s longtime friend from high school and college; Tina Bhatia, who heads sales; and Tom Juntunen, whom Hevern met while discussing BI on Reddit and later joined the company to lead the engineering team.

