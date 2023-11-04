Data trafficking: China’s digital sovereignty and its control over your data

Ann Kokas’s book explores China’s role in data privacy. James R. parales

In the digital age, data has become more than just a commodity; It is the basic infrastructure of modern society, a valuable asset and a powerful tool that can shape the trajectory of businesses, organizations and nations. Ann Kokas’s award-winning book, Smuggling data: how China is winning the battle for digital sovereignty , highlights the complex dynamics of data, power and security in the 21st century. As Kokas claims, there are implications for China’s digital dominance. In today’s digital world, these impact you and the use of your most personal data, much of which is being used without your awareness or consent.

caucus CK Yenn is Miller Center Professor, Director of the East Asia Center, and Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia. one in recent online incident He explained how the Chinese government has managed to expand its digital reach with the help of factors that contribute to the United States. Regulatory fragmentation, Silicon Valley’s insatiable data appetite and Wall Street’s addiction to growth have inadvertently fueled China’s rise in the digital sphere. As a result, it is not just about what data is collected, but also what kind of steps the Chinese government can take to gain unprecedented control. The combination of user, corporate and government data increases the extent of government influence. While the United States struggles with fragmented data regulation and limited data oversight, China is actively working to expand its ability to pressure corporations to share data, creating an unbalanced dynamic with global implications. Is being born.

Ann Kokas is the CK Yen Professor at The Miller Center, Director of the East Asia Center, and , [+] Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia. dan addison

Kokas explains that “in our digital age, data is more than just the ‘new oil’.” It serves as both infrastructure and asset. Data fuels artificial intelligence (AI), which can generate new images, products and information. Additionally, it serves as a financial asset that companies can leverage to secure capital, in case companies are forced to sell user data as one of their assets in bankruptcy. However, this asset can be traded and exploited without adequate knowledge or consent of the user, leading to data smuggling.

“I use the term trafficking because of the privacy violations and chaos of how data can be used without consent,” Kokas said. He described how Chinese firm Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd. acquired a stake in LGBTQIA+ networking site Grindr in 2016. The Chinese firm could then access highly personal data such as voice, video and HIV status, making that data accessible on servers. The Chinese government had access. Beijing Kunlun Tech had control of Grindr until 2020, when the firm was sold in response to a crackdown on foreign investment in the United States. Another highly publicized example of this is TikTok, whose parent company is Chinese firm ByteDance. The company’s ownership raises concerns that TikTok’s parent company could pressure the social media app to share user data.

“Data smuggling involves the movement of user data to create more sophisticated algorithms and attach documents for the purposes of monetization,” Kokas explained. “This process lies at the core of the digital economy and demands a critical investigation,” he said. Kokas leads her class with a test called, “data ethics of TIC Toc.”

The concept of network effects, where a larger user base translates into greater value, underpins the growth of technology companies. However, this expansion often exceeds government regulation, leading to self-regulation that prioritizes profit over global considerations. Fragmented data regulation in the United States has given rise to surveillance capitalism, where businesses depend on user data collection for growth.

China’s approach differs significantly from that of the United States. Its legal framework gives it comprehensive oversight over all data generated by operators both domestically and internationally. This oversight regulates the creation, use, storage, transfer and exploitation of data within China Data Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China ,

Disparities in data regulation between China and the United States create unequal trade practices when data is stored in China. US tech companies operating in China must store all user data on Chinese servers, undermining China’s centralized regulatory framework.

Big Tech’s profit maximization model can sometimes conflict with users’ interests and US national security. “This tension is particularly evident in the US-China tech relationship,” Kokas said, adding that US tech liberalism and a lack of transparency in the US tech sector are exacerbated while China’s tough regulatory environment forces international companies to comply. Is.” “The profit motivation of firms creates a dangerous environment that encroaches on the privacy of individual users,” he said. The more than $500 billion trade between the two countries adds to the challenges. Limited checks and balances exist in the case of Chinese companies Acquire US healthcare companies Like Complete Genomics and GNC; invest in Games like Fortnite And GE Appliances owns the unit Who collect, store and use data on all Americans.

Kokas’s work emphasizes the need for systemic change and a bipartisan and industry-wide approach to address the growing digital divide and data trafficking. “Like climate change, there needs to be a systemic shift in how we use data resources overall,” Kokas said. “We need to focus the debate not just on what individuals should do, but how we as a society should interact with technology,” he said. She sees power shifting from governments to the technological sector. He also pointed to EU regulations as an example that the US could emulate, yet he also said that the EU does not have the same technological leadership as the US, and with market leadership comes significant power.

As China emerges as a digital superpower, it is imperative that the United States seriously consider its digital policies and practices. “Pervasive anti-China rhetoric in the US has made it difficult to address legitimate security and data concerns in a targeted manner. The US should first focus on specific, legitimate data protection issues and strive for a systemic domestic regulatory overhaul that ensures data is handled ethically and responsibly,” Kokas said. “Failure to do so risks compromising the privacy and security of individuals and the future of the digital world.”