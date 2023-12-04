Regardless of brand or industry, marketers are looking to execute campaigns that reach their target customers better, faster, and cheaper.

Artificial Intelligence provides an opportunity to reimagine marketing execution. We see a world where CMOs’ relationships with their businesses and agencies – and most importantly their customers – are based on a combination of data and trust, or data-facilitated trust. AI accelerates access to the information they need for CMOs and their investors.

This can drive a system-level change, where CMOs have information that enables them to do things differently and engage with their key stakeholders in new ways.

This kind of system-level change is at the heart of technological revolutions. AI has the potential to be the next such revolution. Stanford professor Andrew Ng called AI “the new electricity.” Like electricity, AI has the potential to change the way we live and the way we work. Like electricity, these changes also take time.

Edison’s patent for the electric lightbulb was in 1880. By the 1880s, the potential of electricity was obvious to those who were paying attention. But half of the homes and factories were not electrified until the 1920s. It took a generation to understand how to design buildings and factories to take advantage of what electricity could do. Henry Ford’s automobile factory would not have been possible with a steam engine. Electricity made possible the transformative innovation known as the assembly line.

We expect AI to enable similar disruptive economics. Today’s AI is a branch of statistics. It uses data to make predictions. Marketers can analyze large amounts of data and create more personalized marketing than ever before by understanding the customer journey and taking marketing actions based on that intelligence, which is the fundamental goal of marketers.

A marketer who can get answers from AI to questions like: ‘I want to know what my customers’ journey looks like and how to influence them. What if the context is different or I try an alternative strategy? What will the journeys look like then?’ Answers and logical assumptions can be made using AI and its strong predictive capabilities. The marketer can then move on to the next iteration, the next question, which might be ‘What type of creative will attract this customer?’ How can they react to this?’ Then, with all the pieces curated by AI to run a campaign, the marketer asks the AI ​​to implement and evaluate a particular plan.

The experience of interacting with AI, combined with powerful predictive intelligence that generates the data you need, creates a seamless workflow of testing, learning and development with data-fueled intelligence. Machine building enables human marketers to create campaigns far beyond their capabilities and deliver the right message to the right person at the right time in a way that was previously limited by quality, speed, and cost.

The result is a myriad of evergreen campaign options that are quickly and accurately tailored for the marketer to choose from and predict results. The ‘if-this-then-that’ model is a less expensive, more effective way to build on reliable data.

The value of marketing work is no longer the hours it takes to create it, but the business accuracy of the predictive algorithms for application-tailored AI. Predictive measurement not only results in better marketing with efficiency, but provides measurement that enhances communication of the value of marketing efforts between the business and stakeholders.

Thanks to AI, CMOs who know where the value lies in their marketing efforts can direct resources to investments with the best yield, then share it with their organization, their agencies, their C-suite peers, and their board of directors. Can communicate at a high level. Of data-facilitated trust. Marketers who are able to establish their business relationships based on shared value realize greater alignment between all of their constituencies, better customer experiences, and better shareholder performance.

That vision for the future of marketing doesn’t just mean making the same processes better, faster, and cheaper, it’s about using AI to orchestrate a great customer experience with new innovative processes to make huge leaps in marketing better, faster, and cheaper. Takes advantage.

The innovative business models arising from these process innovations are the biggest threat – and the biggest opportunity – to the marketing ecosystem of the future.

,Michael Cohen and Avi Goldfarb, macohen.net

