Data shows luxury and electric cars have the lowest resale value

The price of the exotic Maserati Quattroporte can be expected to drop by more than $90,000, a new study predicts. , [+] More than five years. Maserati

New vehicle buyers are faced with a plethora of numbers during their research, from horsepower and torque ratings to passenger and cargo volume measurements and fuel economy estimates. But the number one number that makes the biggest impact in terms of a motorist’s financial bottom line is the estimated depreciation of the car or truck.

In a separate post we presented a list of which new vehicles can be expected to most strongly retain their core values ​​over time, including the iconic Porsche 911 sports car, which has a starting price of only 9.3 A decline of % is predicted. five years. That’s according to a study by online auto marketplace iSeeCars.com of depreciation rates among the 1.1 million vehicles that changed hands over the past year.

Choosing a model that is projected to retain its core value more strongly than others is one of the most attractive ways to reduce one’s long-term ownership costs. A given vehicle that depreciates at a slower rate than a comparable model will bring more cash back at the time of trade-in, either to pocket or to use as a down payment on a new model. This is also an important factor for those who lease a vehicle rather than purchasing and financing it outright, as the transaction cost is largely a function of the initial transaction price and its value at the end of its life (its “residual value”). Is based on the difference between. Duration.

On the plus side, the report said new vehicles of all types are holding their value better today than in the pre-pandemic era, when the average car lost about half its value in five years. In 2023, it will average 38.8 percent.

While the study predicts that pickup trucks, sports cars, and small sedans and SUVs will be among the best performers in this regard, full-electric vehicles will perform the worst. Models in this range, including Tesla’s range-leading battery-powered rides, can be expected to lose an average of 49.1% of their values ​​after half a decade on the road. Expensive luxury sedans and SUVs can also be expected to suffer particularly heavy losses at the time of resale, especially because there is more money at stake to lose.

The worst-case scenario in terms of accelerated depreciation is the otherwise smooth and posh Maserati Quattroporte luxury sports sedan, which the website estimates will see its resale value drop by a whopping 64.5% after 60 months. This means there was a surprise loss of $90,588 due to depreciation.

Below are the 15 current models iSeeCars.com predicts will bring the lowest five-year rates of return, with the average loss in principal value noted as both a percentage and dollar loss:

Maserati Quattroporte: -64.5% ($90,588) BMW 7 Series: -61.8% ($72,444) Maserati Ghibli: -61.3% ($58,623) BMW 5 Series Hybrid: -58.8% ($37,975) Cadillac Escalade ESV: -58.5% ($63,885) BMW X5: -58.2% ($44,828) Infiniti QX80: -58.1% ($47,399) Maserati Levante: -57.8% ($55,858) Jaguar XF: -57.6% ($39,720) Audi A7: -57.2% ($48,917) Audi Q7: -56.8% ($41,731) cadillac escalade: -56.5% ($59,093) Audi A6: -56.3% ($38,252) Volvo S90: -55.8% ($35,365) Nissan Armada: -55.7% ($36,875)

Source: iSeeCars.com. The full study, including section-by-section results, can be found here.