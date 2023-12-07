Data Shows Bitcoin Whales That Driven the Rally Are Now Making Profits

The data shows that the Bitcoin whales that were helping drive the latest rally have started taking profits instead.

Bitcoin whales on BitMEX have recently changed their tune

An analyst pointed out in a CryptoQuant QuickTake post that Bitmex whales were likely helping to fuel the latest rally. The relevant indicator here is “Open Interest”, which tracks the total volume of open Bitcoin derivatives positions on a centralized exchange.

When the value of this metric increases, investors are opening new contracts on the platform. On the other hand, a decline suggests that holders are either liquidating or closing their positions voluntarily.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend of Bitcoin open interest for two exchanges, BitMEX and Binance, over the past few weeks:

It seems that the value of the metric has decreased for Bitmex in recent days Source: CryptoQuant

The graph shows that Bitcoin open interest on BitMEX saw a sharp increase at the beginning of the month when the cryptocurrency’s price was still trading around the $38,000 level.

This open interest increase follows a sharp rally for BTC towards the $44,000 mark. As seen in the chart, as the rally occurred, Binance’s indicator also increased in value, but Bitmex’s increase was evident because it was much larger and a lot happened at once before the rally. .

Since BTC reached its local top above the $44,000 level, however, Bitmex open interest has decreased, meaning positions have largely been closed on the platform. On the other hand, the value of the metric remains consistently high for Binance.

Quant has also attached charts of another metric for the two exchanges: “Funding Rates.” Funding rates track the periodic fees that derivatives traders on an exchange currently pay each other.

When the value of this indicator is positive, longs are paying a premium to shorts to hold their positions now. This shows that the majority of traders on the platform share the bullish sentiment.

BitMex funding rates were favorable for a period when open interest was at high levels, meaning the majority of positions were leveraged. However, with the decline in the indicator, funding rates have returned to neutral values.

Based on this pattern, the analyst believes that Bitmex whales, who were likely driving the rally earlier, have already taken their profits, as they closed a large portion of their positions near the top. Have given.

Open interest has not yet fully recovered itself, but the fact that most of these whales have decided to exit could be a troubling sign for the continuation of the rally.

Bitcoin has seen some decline in the past few days as the price of the coin is now hovering around $43,600.

It seems that the value of the cryptocurrency has increased rapidly recently Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

