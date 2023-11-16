Data Shows Bitcoin Uses More Sustainable Energy Than Any Other Industry

Although many critics of the cryptocurrency sector, and Bitcoin (BTC), in particular, base their objections on their perceived negative impact on the environment, data shows that such assumptions are not true, and Bitcoin is more likely than electric vehicles (EVs). May also be more durable. ,

Notably, the Bitcoin network uses 52.6% sustainable energy, making it the world’s leading industry sustainable energy user, according to analysis by co-founder Daniel Batten. CH4Capital.com and investors in sustainable technologies, published on 13 November.

According to their research, mining of Proof-of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrencies is a more sustainable energy source than the banking sector (39.2%), industrial sector (32%), agricultural sector (19.6%), gold industry (12.8%), Uses. as well as the iron and steel industry (9.8%).

Bitcoin Mining Stability. Source: Daniel Batten

Bitcoin industry is growing, emissions are falling

Furthermore, as Batten noted, emissions generated from Bitcoin mining have not increased over the past four years and despite rising hash rates currently amount to 35 MtCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), a record high recently. Has been reached, as reported by Feinbold. 17 October.

Bitcoin Mining Emissions. Source: Daniel Batten

In fact, Bitcoin’s hash rate has increased by more than 450%, its price has increased by more than 160%, and the number of users has increased by nearly 290%, while its network emissions have declined by 9.4% over the past four years. , making Bitcoin “the only global industry where industry growth has not increased emissions,” as Batten said.

Bitcoin’s growth rate. Source: Daniel Batten

Finally, the author compared the use of indirect energy sources by EVs and Bitcoin, noting that the former used 36.7% of sustainable energy, while the latter used 53.8%, while EVs used 63.3% as opposed to 46.2%. % fossil fuel used. The largest digital asset by market cap.

EVs vs Bitcoin. Source: Daniel Batten

As Batten concluded, both EVs and BTC have zero direct emissions, but both have secondary emissions from electricity use. However, “in the case of Bitcoin, it’s mainly hydro,” while in the case of EVs, “it’s mainly coal,” meaning Bitcoin is ultimately the more sustainable between the two.

Lack of ESG investing

All things considered, the purpose of the article was to draw attention to more accurate data on Bitcoin’s stability rather than underlying assumptions (supported by less accurate data) that the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) asset is harming the environment.

According to Batten, this unclear data and confirmation bias “without a solid supporting set of facts” is responsible for the lack of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments in the first crypto assets, when there are $23 trillion locked in ESG. Search for money and home.

